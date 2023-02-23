Applications for the 10th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition is now open.
An upcoming informational meeting will be sent to applicants. Attendees are not required to bring samples nor demo their products. Visit www.heb.com/quest to learn more and register.
The H-E-B Quest for Texas Best is an open call for Texas-based food and beverage (non-alcoholic), and nonfood suppliers to have their items considered for placement on H-E-B shelves.
Interested suppliers will have a chance to use an online portal to submit their exciting products and creative ideas beginning on February 22, 2023.
During this meeting, attendees will receive information about the H-E-B Quest For Texas Best contest, including instructions on how to complete the contest application and ensure products are ready for doing business with H-E-B.
Chamber holds Senior Service Alliance
Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce to learn about services and goods available to all seniors and their families within the community in hopes of making their lives easier to navigate and find trustworthy resources when needed.
The event runs from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at 920 Stockton Dr.
Chamber to hold ambassador and advocate meeting
From noon to 1 p.m. March 13, Allen Fairview Chamber members will learn about business advocacy at a luncheon hosted by TRU by Hilton Allen-Dallas.
Ambassadors are the directors of first impressions for the Allen Fairview Chamber, serving as representatives in the community and as mentors to new chamber members during their first year. Ambassadors work with the membership committee to encourage growth of the chamber, member retention and participation at chamber events.
The Business Success Advocate Team is to act as a liaison between the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce and its members by ensuring all chamber members take advantage of their membership benefits and learn how to stay engaged and up-to-date with all programs the chamber has to offer, thus enabling businesses to prosper. Business Success Advocates are the relationship builders with new and existing Chamber members, they work towards inviting members to chamber-related events and are expected to participate in a variety of chamber functions and events.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
