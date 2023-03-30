Here are four major business items Allen residents can look forward to in 2023:
Chicken N Pickle
Chicken N Pickle is a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts, and a variety of yard games. It is slated to open in late 2023 at The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use destination located on the south side of SH-121/Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Road.
Chicken N Pickle will join other entertainment venues including High 5 and the recently opened "The HUB" in the award-winning development.
High 5
High 5 is an upscale family entertainment company with two locations in the Greater Austin area and is slated to open its new location in Allen in late Fall 2023.
Like the large, two-story High 5 in Lakeway, the Allen location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a 2-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, and High 5’s signature “Up Top” boutique bowling lounge. In addition, the new location will offer escape rooms and an expansive resort-style miniature golf course allowing for outdoor entertainment.
Katy Trail Ice House "Ranch"
Dallas’ popular backyard bar Katy Trail Ice House is expanding to Allen in late 2023 or early 2024.
It’ll be the biggest Katy Trail Ice House so far and the last one according to the owner. Costing between $7 to $8 million to build, the owner is also spending $1 million to buy and plant trees on the site — a must-have for this shaded backyard hangout.
Owner Buddy Cramer is calling it Katy Trail Ice House Ranch because it will have a cattle guard at the entrance and will be located on more land than either of the other two. The restaurant will have the same menu as the other two Ice Houses, but because there’s more space, Cramer plans to have three barbecue smokers, whereas the Uptown restaurant has just one.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is opening the all-new, 29,000-square-foot store at The Village at Allen in late Fall 2023 joining other major discount shopping players Target, Homegoods, Burlington's, and the similar Macy's Backstage.
Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home, and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
