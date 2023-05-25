Business.jpg
Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce to learn more about the Leadership Allen Fairview program from 8:30-9:30 a.m. June 9 at the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce building, 210 W McDermott Rd.

Applications will be open soon for Leadership Class 35, and the chamber will share more details about the program, session dates and to answer questions attendees may have.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

