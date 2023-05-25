Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce to learn more about the Leadership Allen Fairview program from 8:30-9:30 a.m. June 9 at the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce building, 210 W McDermott Rd.
Applications will be open soon for Leadership Class 35, and the chamber will share more details about the program, session dates and to answer questions attendees may have.
The Leadership Program of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce offers an opportunity to hone one’s leadership skills, learn about the history and governance of Allen, Fairview and Collin County, and discover how attendees can become more involved in their community. During the program attendees will become knowledgeable about local concerns and resources, extend their professional network and gain project and team leadership experience through an introduction to the various aspects of developing and maintaining a vibrant community and establishing dialogue with a wide range of community leaders.
Ambassador and Business Success Advocate Meeting
This is a closed meeting for Ambassadors and Business Success Advocates, slated for noon- 1 p.m. June 12 at TRU by Hilton Allen-Dallas 1553 N Central Expwy.
Ambassadors are the directors of first impressions for the Allen Fairview Chamber, playing important roles in serving as representatives in the community and as mentors to new Chamber members during their first year. In addition, ambassadors work with the membership committee to encourage growth of the Chamber, member retention and participation at Chamber events.
The Business Success Advocate Team is to act as a liaison between the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce and its members by ensuring all Chamber Members take advantage of their membership benefits and learn how to stay engaged and up to date with all programs the Chamber has to offer, thus enabling businesses to prosper. Business Success Advocates are the relationship builders with new and existing Chamber members, they work towards inviting members to Chamber-related events and are expected to participate in a variety of Chamber functions and events.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.