Allen water tower file.jpg
File photo

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Lone Star Healthy Snacks.

The business aims to improve community health one snack at a time and give back to the communities where the company does business. A portion of the sales goes toward local charities each quarter.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments