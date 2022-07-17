MD7, a California-based telecom company that recently relocated to Allen, announced in a Monday press release that three of its executives were promoted to vice president positions.
Catherine Abejar will serve as the vice president of land use and processing, while Chris Rios will serve as the vice president of development services and Courtney Davis the vice president of small cells and EV.
"With wireless connectivity on such a rapid growth curve, we are fortunate to have experienced and talented leaders to accept the increased responsibilities of vice presidents," MD7 Founder and CEO Michael Gianni said in a statement. "Catherine, Courtney and Chris have decades of wireless industry experience combined, and each of them has been with us for at least nine years. We offer our team members a career home with advancement and personal growth opportunities."
Ribbon cutting schedule
As of Thursday, the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting schedule is as follows:
July 21: CBD Pros USA Allen
July 27: Fairview EyeCare
Aug. 5: Virum 55 Allen
Aug. 11: Premier Martial Arts Allen
Sept. 29: Heart and Soul Health and Wellness
