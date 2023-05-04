Business
Last week, Planet Fitness celebrated the opening of its new Allen club with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County. Plus, the new Allen club is opening up just in time for Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass. From May 15 to Aug. 31, teens ages 14-19 can register to workout for free all summer long. 

New swim school dives into Allen community

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

