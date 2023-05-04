Last week, Planet Fitness celebrated the opening of its new Allen club with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County. Plus, the new Allen club is opening up just in time for Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass. From May 15 to Aug. 31, teens ages 14-19 can register to workout for free all summer long.
New swim school dives into Allen community
With summer around the corner, Allen parents will have another space where their kids can learn to swim. The Big Blue Swim School, located at 170 East Stacy Rd. Suite 2010, is slated to hold a grand opening from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 12.
Celebrating Class 34
Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce, as they celebrate Leadership Allen Fairview Class 34. The graduation reception will run from 6-9:30 p.m. May 25 at Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club, 465 Scenic Ranch Circle. Graduating class admission is complimentary, though reservations are required at allenfairviewchamber.com.
Attendees must RSVP no later than 11:00 a.m. May 19.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.