Portillo’s is slated to open another location in North Texas — this time it's coming to Allen.
A Chicago Icon, Portillo’s features favorite items including Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shakes.
The 7,700 square-foot restaurant, soon to be south of Allen premium Outlets, will feature a retro automotive garage theme, seating for 170 guests inside as well as outdoor patio space, and our signature double drive-thru lanes.
Portillo's said hiring will begin soon for managers and shift leads for both locations. Interested readers can learn more at portillos.com/careers.
Portillo’s said this will be the second location they open in Texas.
Allen Fairview Chamber invites businesses to Governor's Small Business Webinar
Allen businesses will have an opportunity to join a Governor’s Small Business Webinar from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 14 to learn how to identify steps in getting export ready as well as expanding products into international markets.
Richard Rayne is a Senior International Business Advisor at the University of Texas at San Antonio SBDC International Trade Center. Rayne has worked in the international business field for more than 30 years. Many of those years he spent working with FedEx, advising and providing customized solutions to exporters and importers of various sizes about the intricacies of global logistics, international marketing, e-Commerce, government regulations and overseas business partner outreach.
Allen's newest Class A office building, Allen Tech Hub, is opening soon. This 105,000 square-foot, four-story building includes a conference center, tenant lounge, fitness center and attached parking garage. The building's location on the southern end of the Watters Creek Village, next to Mutts Canine Cantina, provides tenants with a wide variety of dining and retail options, as well as access to the Watters Creek greenspace and trails.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
