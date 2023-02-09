PORTILLOS_ALLEN1.jpg
Portillo’s is slated to open another location in North Texas — this time it's coming to Allen.

A Chicago Icon, Portillo’s features favorite items including Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shakes.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

