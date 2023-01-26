Allen Fairview Chamber
Courtesy of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce members are invited to a free, one-hour counseling session with the chamber’s counselor, Michael Booth. Members will be able to review their business plan and discuss other concerns they have about their business.

To make an appointment with a SCORE counselor at the Chamber office, members can contact any staff member or email info@allenfairviewchamber.com.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

