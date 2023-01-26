Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce members are invited to a free, one-hour counseling session with the chamber’s counselor, Michael Booth. Members will be able to review their business plan and discuss other concerns they have about their business.
To make an appointment with a SCORE counselor at the Chamber office, members can contact any staff member or email info@allenfairviewchamber.com.
Building a culture of excellence
Beginning Feb. 15, Allen community members will get to participate in a four-part series with Collin Corporate Challenge.
The first event will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Accasia's Event Venue at 351 Southwind Ln in Fairview.
Chamber to recognize the heart of its community
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce's Annual Volunteer Recognition Gala is scheduled for March 17 at the Courtyard by Marriott/Allen Event Center in The Village at Allen.
Sponsorship and donation slots are currently open.
Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in both live and silent actions while celebrating key community members.
