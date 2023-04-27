Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification.
The prestigious certification demonstrates the hospital’s expertise in treating stroke patients quickly and efficiently.
“It’s truly an honor to earn this certification, but the national recognition isn’t our primary motivation,” said Robert Palmer, Texas Health Allen’s Stroke Program coordinator. “Focusing on patients’ health and well-being is the driving factor behind our commitment to providing safe, quality care. Comprehensive care is just one important component to creating a lifelong connection with our community.”
Someone dies of stroke every 3 minutes and 30 seconds in the U.S., making it the No. 5 cause of death overall, according to the American Heart Association. It ranks as the No. 5 cause of death in Texas as well.
Texas Health Allen has focused on the needs of the Allen area for more than 20 years. As the city of 104,000 residents continues to grow, so does the likelihood of treating more high-acuity stroke patients. “This certification demonstrates our willingness and capability to care for individuals when they arrive at our door,” said Amanda Thrash, president of Texas Health Allen.
“Whether patients require emergency care or rehabilitation after a stroke, Texas Health Allen’s multidisciplinary team of caregivers is committed to helping individuals get back to enjoying life as quickly as possible.”
The certification also recognizes healthcare organizations that provide clinical programs for stroke patients and evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
Established in 2003, the Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification is awarded every two years to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals. The prestigious designation is based on the recommendations for primary stroke centers published by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association’s statements and guidelines for stroke care.
Texas Health Allen also earned Primary Stroke Facility (Level III) designation by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The two-year designation is based on the same guidelines and standards as those for The Joint Commission certification.
Collin county chambers to host young professionals mix and mingle
From 4-7 p.m. May 4, young professionals within Collin County will have an opportunity to network over a game of golf at District 121 6731 Alma Rd.
Registration is $15 per attendee, and registration can be found at members.planochamber.org
Chamber to host Business Success Advocate Meeting
This is a closed meeting for Ambassadors and Business Success Advocates
From 12-1 p.m. May 8, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce will host a closed ambassador and business success meeting.
Ambassadors are the directors of first impressions. for the Allen Fairview Chamber, playing important roles in serving as representatives in the community and as mentors to new Chamber members during their first year. In addition, Ambassadors work with the membership committee to encourage growth of the Chamber, member retention and participation at Chamber events.
The Business Success Advocate Team acts as a liaison between the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce and its members by ensuring all Chamber Members take advantage of their membership benefits and learn how to stay engaged and up to date with all programs the Chamber has to offer, thus enabling businesses to prosper. Business Success Advocates are the relationship builders with new and existing Chamber members, they work towards inviting members to Chamber-related events and are expected to participate in a variety of Chamber functions and events.
