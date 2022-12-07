The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen.
Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
The entertainment projects are part of the long-term goals of the Allen City Council to create vibrant community centers with lively destinations. These three projects received incentives from the Allen Community Development Corporation (ACDC) and are expected to generate significant property and sales taxes for the City of Allen.
Chicken N Pickle and High 5 will join The HUB as part of The Farm in Allen, an expansive 135-acre award-winning mixed-use development located just 30 minutes away from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. JaRyCo Development and the original landowners, Bob and Doris Johnson, partnered to develop The Farm.
The Farm in Allen is planned to have 1.6 million square feet of office, 142,000 square feet of retail, a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of restaurants, townhomes and 2,400 urban residential units. The development will also embrace the property’s natural beauty with a 1.5-acre lake, boardwalk restaurants, over 2.5 miles of hike and bike trails, a 16-acre greenbelt along Watters Creek and four additional park areas.
Ribbon cutting
Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce for a Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate a New Member: Ideal Business Advisors. The ribbon cutting will be directly following the Coffee and Connections Networking event from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. Dec. 20.
Lone Spur Café opens
Come out to 305 N Central Expressway at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 to celebrate a ribbon cutting for Lone Star Café.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.