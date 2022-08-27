The Allen Fairview invites members to celebrate the summer at a beach-theme Business Expo and happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn Allen at 705 Central Expressway S.Members can purchase their exhibit table and begin planning for your decorations, giveaways, and games.
Chamber holds “Coffee and Connections”
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 30 at Shakertins in Allen. All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
The event's sponsor and spotlight speaker isBeautiBars’ Sarah Ford
Allen Premium Outlets holds Denim Drive
In conjunction with Simon Premium Outlets’ back-to-school campaign, Allen Premium Outlets is hosting a denim drive on September 1 from 4–7p.m. The property will be collecting any new or gently-used denim apparel items to give back to the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, benefitting children who have experienced abuse and trauma.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
