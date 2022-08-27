OUTLET MALL

The Allen Premium Outlets will have  a denim drive on Sept. 1

 File Photo

Chamber to hold beach day networking 

The Allen Fairview invites members to celebrate the summer at a beach-theme Business Expo and happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn Allen at 705 Central Expressway S.Members can purchase their exhibit table and begin planning for your decorations, giveaways, and games. 

