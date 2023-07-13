Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce
Courtesy of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 16 at Accasia's Event Venue for its final session of Building a Culture of Excellence, in partnership with Collin Corporate College. Emily Herman, the event’s speaker, will be discussing "Creating a Culture of Communication Excellence."

Chicken Salad Chick opens in Allen

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

