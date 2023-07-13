Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 16 at Accasia's Event Venue for its final session of Building a Culture of Excellence, in partnership with Collin Corporate College. Emily Herman, the event’s speaker, will be discussing "Creating a Culture of Communication Excellence."
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Allen
As of Wednesday morning, Chicken salad lovers will have a new place to visit with the opening of Chicken Salad Chick at 102 Prairie Rd in Fairview.
The new chicken salad restaurant takes this southern favorite to a whole new level with over 12 flavors of chicken salad.
Allen EDC welcomes new board member
The Allen Economic Development Corporation welcomed its newest board member and council liaison, Daren Meis, on July 7.
Elected to council in 2021, Meis chose to help support the community by offering his time and talent and bring real-world corporate business experience to the Allen City Council.
Earning a degree in aviation, Daren graduated from Kansas State University’s aeronautical program in 1991 and continued flying as a flight instructor and charter pilot. While still passionate and active in aviation, professionally he holds the position of Senior Director of Account Management for a S&P 500 company.
