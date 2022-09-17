The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a coffee and connections at 7:15 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Dinosaur Company, 420 Century Parkway in Allen.
The event’s sponsor is Allen Library Endowment Fund with spotlight speaker, Jeanie Schulmeister.
All are welcome to the morning business building session where you will have the opportunity to give your 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
Allen Premium Outlets joins Chamber
Allen Premium Outlets has joined the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce.
Located off Stacy Road, the Allen Premium Outlets serves as a one-stop-shop for all retail and even restaurants. To see their hours or a full list of stores, residents can visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/allen.
Chamber holds professional development workshop
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is holding a two-session workshop to help build professional development from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at Ebby Halliday Realtors at 955 State Highway 121, Suite 130.
Session one of this two-part series will Introduce attendees to Bruce Arfsten — with over 25 years of experience in the sales, customer service, hospitality industry he knows what it takes to be a "Great Communicator."
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
