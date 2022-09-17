Coffee, connections and dinosaurs

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a coffee and connections at 7:15 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Dinosaur Company, 420 Century Parkway in Allen.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

