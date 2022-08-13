The Allen Fairview Chamber ofCommerceis hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 16 atShakertinsin Allen.
All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
Ribbon Cutting
TheAllen Fairview Chamber of Commerce welcomesBeaubeaux'sBourbon and Biscuits and will hold a ribbon cutting for the new business from4:30 - 5:30pm Aug 17 at965 Garden Park Drive.
START
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce encourages members to “START” their day with breakfast, networking and guest speaker, Bruce Arfsten at 8:30 a.m. Aug 17 at Allen's Hilton Garden Inn.
Arfsten will be speaking about handling difficult conversations in one's business and professional life.
Arfsten is a seasoned trainer, speaker, and sales professional. With a background that includes more than 25 years of sales, customer service, and hospitality, he brings real-world experience to every presentation. A committed lifelong learner, Bruce is a student of human behavior, fascinated by what drives us and makes us who we are as our habits and mindset map out our life story. As an EverythingDiSCCertified Facilitator, Bruce specializes in working with organizations to help them improve internal relationships and communication and to navigate conflict. He has a passion for helping others along their growth journey as they strive for excellence and tap into their full potential.
Members can order tickets on the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
