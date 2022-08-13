Allen Fairview Chamber
Courtesy of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

Coffee and Connections 

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 16 at Shakertins in Allen.  

All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided. 

Ribbon Cutting 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

