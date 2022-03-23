The city of Allen levies a two-cent sales tax, and where 25% of this revenue goes was discussed by the Allen Economic Development Corporation (CDC) in a Monday meeting.
“This is a really critical part of the CDC in our year,” said CDC President Tommy Baril during the meeting’s opening remarks.
As Allen Parks Director Kate Meacham explained at the meeting, half of the total sales tax revenue is allocated to the general fund, while the remaining cent is divided between 4A and 4B categories. The 4A use concerns economic development initiatives, while 4B concerns community development. Since 1996, Allen CDC has held annual meetings wherein proposed projects funded by 4B sales tax revenue are considered.
Under city law, 4B sales tax revenue can only be used for “land acquisition, building construction, equipment, facilities, targeted infrastructure and improvements” for parks and infrastructure.
Below are the projects Allen Parks and Recreation recommended in Monday’s CDC meeting. These projects will not go into effect unless Allen City Council authorizes them in an April meeting.
Eugene McDermott Park Trailhead
Requested 4B funds: $120,000
Meacham said the parks department endeavors to expand the Eugene McDermott Park Trail and design it as “the central focal point of our entire trail system.”
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transitioning
Requested 4B funds: $132,000
This subsidy would help make parks facilities more accommodating to people with disabilities pursuant to ADA and standards held by the National Parks and Recreation Association (NPRA). NPRA recently declined to accredit Allen Parks and Recreation for this reason, Meacham said, but another review is scheduled for March 2023.
Allen Senior Recreation Center transportation services
Requested 4B funds: $396,000
Allen Parks and Recreation is working to improve its transportation services to senior stakeholders who frequent the Allen Senior Recreation Center, and this would help the department to purchase two ADA-compliant shuttle vans, among other things.
Ford Park Redevelopment
Requested 4B funds: $500,000
If approved, this funding would go towards design and construction. The anticipated completion of this overhaul would be in FY2026.
Forestry Trail Maintenance Equipment
Requested 4B funds: $132,000
This would be used for new fleet inventory, Meacham said.
Playground replacement
Requested 4B funds: $360,561
This would partially fund a complete overhaul for Custer Meadows Park and Country Meadows Park.
Rowlett Trail south section construction
Requested 4B funds: $1.8 million
“This is a very critical point,” Meacham said, calling the trail’s south section “an entrance to the city.”
Security camera study
Requested 4B funds: $132,000
This would fund studies analyzing the coverage and efficacy of Allen Parks and Recreation’s entire security camera network.
Special events equipment lockup facility
Requested 4B funds: $47,520
The parks department currently uses facilities such as a water tower for equipment storage during special events, Meacham said.
Market Street Allen USA
Requested 4B funds: $120,000
Meacham said on Monday that 4B funds have traditionally been used to offset production costs for the city’s annual Fourth of July event. The next event’s estimated total budget is $251,460.
Total requested 4B funds: $3,740,081
