Allen Event Center (AEC) soon will begin cosmetic repairs to its South Parking Garage as well as AV upgrades to the event facility.
Repairs planned for South Parking Garage
The southwest corner of the garage’s ground floor sustained significant cosmetic damage from a vehicular fire in April of 2020. Last week, Allen City Council approved a repair contract totaling $107,227.
Last month, the council approved a lighting replacement contract for the garage, which will reflect new energy efficiency and lighting standards. The conversion to energy-efficient LED lights will decrease electricity consumption and maintenance costs and provide a safer environment for garage users.
New AV upgrades coming to Allen Event Center
AEC will also move forward with AV upgrades for production services at the facility. The new equipment will save money on electricity and long-term costs and serve as a great amenity for those using/renting the building.
For the upgrades, Allen City Council approved a contract last month with five service vendors in the amount of $200,000. Upgrades include the following production categories: lighting, sound, audio/visual, live video production crew, staging, barricade, backline, soft goods, labor and ancillary.
