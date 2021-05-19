In a recent meeting, the Allen City Council unanimously voted to receive a series of economic projects and policy initiatives that are intended to make drastic changes to the city and its public life by 2026 and 2036.
Dubbed “The Allen Strategic Plan,” the ordinance outlines goals and priorities for these respective years, including those of transparent fiscal management, enhanced public safety and emergency management, communal inclusivity and more.
“The effort to go through strategic planning has really served our community well,” said Assistant City Manager Rebecca Vice to the council in presenting the plan. “A lot of the success that has happened in Allen didn’t happen by accident – none of it did. It happened because the council came together every year, they put in a lot of teamwork, they worked on prioritizing those initiatives that were going to meet the needs of the community and worked hand-in-hand with the staff to try to bring this to fruition.”
The current iteration of the Allen Strategic Plan, Vice said, was drafted almost a year in advance via a series of governance workshops, which the council participated in, along with an unspecified management team and consultant Lyle Sumek.
The plan’s agreed-upon vision statement for 2036 was, “It’s our safe community, community character, community unity, vibrant centers, great neighborhoods and experiences for all that make us the premier place to live in the DFW Metroplex.”
Its goals for 2026 are documented as follows:
- “Financially sound and transparent city government”
- “Safe and livable community for all”
- “Vibrant community centers with lively destinations and successful commercial centers”
- “High-performing city team providing resident-focused services”
- “Diverse, equitable and inclusive community”
“The thing about a strategic plan is that it is a very useful tool for city government,” said Mayor Ken Fulk after Vice’s presentation. “It makes you very intentional about trying to achieve those goals. It’s a good planning tool. Its biggest benefit is also from an annual budgeting perspective, so people like [City Manager] Eric [Ellwanger] really enjoy it because he likes to get that clear direction so that they can work on that budget to try to help us … achieve our goals.”
More specifically, the plan lays out a series of objectives, including those of developing Highway 121 as “a major community and regional destination” and establishing Allen as a city of “community events and festival[s] celebrating diverse cultures.” It also identifies potential encumbrances to these goals, including deteriorating infrastructure and the community’s resistance to high-density commercial development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.