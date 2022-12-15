Allen City Council has approved a commerce center that will coincide with the current development taking place along the Highway 121 corridor.
At a Tuesday meeting, Senior Planner Kim Yockey presented a proposed warehouse development located at Highway 121 and North Watters Road – previously designated for Allied Outfitters gun range in 2019 – that would consist of two buildings, each around 70,000 square-feet.
The development will have two access points from Highway 121 with an internal service drive. A deceleration turn lane is proposed on the service road for the eastern driveway that will allow traffic to enter the site without slowing the main flow of traffic. A 10-foot-wide hike and bike trail is proposed along Highway 121 that will flow into the city’s sidewalk network. A significant amount of floodplain is located along the southern property line which prohibits development of that portion of the property.
Conditions for approval from the city include a minimum 20% designation of office space for each building, allowing only 16 back doors on the rear of the northern building and limiting cross access to the eastern property.
Yockey said that noise should not be a concern, as the southernmost building and a wooded floodplain will block sound coming from the distribution area of the northern building.
City council members spoke in favor of the development, highlighting the community’s desire for more office space. Council Member Chris Schulmeister called the development a, “big win for Allen.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
