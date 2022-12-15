121.png

Allen City Council has approved a commerce center that will coincide with the current development taking place along the Highway 121 corridor.

At a Tuesday meeting, Senior Planner Kim Yockey presented a proposed warehouse development located at Highway 121 and North Watters Road – previously designated for Allied Outfitters gun range in 2019 – that would consist of two buildings, each around 70,000 square-feet.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

