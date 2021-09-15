Allen’s new tax rate is less than last year’s rate and the current “no-new-revenue” rate, but that does not necessarily guarantee that taxes are lowered.
In a Tuesday meeting, Allen City Council voted on a proposed budget and tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year, with the latter projected to accrue more property tax revenue than last year. As the city’s assistant chief financial officer Chris Landrum explained to council members, this change is largely due to $344 million worth of new properties that were added to the city’s real estate roll.
Furthermore, properties within the city of Allen have seen an increased valuation over the past year, with the Collin Central Appraisal District (CAD) projecting a 5.3% increase in taxable value from 2021 estimates. With new properties included, the total assessed value increased from $14.96 billion in 2021 to $15.76 billion in 2022.
The proposed tax rate that Allen City Council approved on Tuesday is $0.47 per $100 valuation, an ad valorem rate that is 0.04% less than Collin CAD’s estimated “no-new-revenue” rate of $0.470163 per $100. By contrast, the 2020-21 tax rate was $0.485 per $100.
While many citizens took to the council chambers to express fervent approval of the new tax rate, the proposition faced some criticism.
Nathan Polsky, a former Allen City Council candidate who ran against Councilman Daren Meis for the Place 1 seat in May, said that spending cuts used to achieve the tax rate did not go far enough.
“I spent some time going through the proposed budget, and while I understand that the budget is now set, I’ve identified some items that I feel could have been removed completely by shifting to a privatized solution, 501(c)3 non-profit, donations or just let residents pay or volunteer if they truly felt it was necessary,” he said, citing the Allen Event Center as an example.
Former Councilman Kurt Kizer expressed opposition to the “no-new-revenue” rate, arguing that such a metric incentivizes budget cuts for essential services and places the burden of austerity on city staff.
“If you’re establishing the rate first and then asking staff what to cut, you’re doing it backwards,” he said.
