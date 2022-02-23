Plans for a new winery warehouse in Allen are moving forward.
In a Tuesday meeting, the Allen City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning amendment and accompanying permit and site plan ordinance, effectively authorizing the construction of an 8,530 square-foot building on Prestige Circle, directly northwest of the intersection of South Greenville Avenue and West Bethany Drive.
The requests were submitted by developers in furtherance of a proposed winery by Vinum 55, a wine storage proprietor and self-acclaimed “wine concierge service” with three locations in Arizona. This is the winery’s first and only Texas location to date.
In August, Vinum 55 announced that it opened its Allen location as a wine-tasting lounge.
City documents indicate that the new site plan allots 7,140 square feet of the plat for warehouse use, with a documented purpose of accommodating a climate-controlled wine storage facility. The remaining square footage of the property is divided by 890 square-feet of retail space and 500 square-feet of restaurant space.
The developer said that no wine-making would happen on the property, and that consumption of wine on the premises is limited to customers on a “membership-only” basis. Vinum 55’s business model has placed emphasis on wine-tasting events and providing warehouse storage space to members looking to store their wine collection.
