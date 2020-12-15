Allen city council candidate applications now open

Applications are now available for candidates who wish to run for Allen City Council, City Secretary Shelley George announced Monday.
Allen residents will cast ballots May 1 for the City Council for Places 1, 3 and 5. Incumbents Gary Caplinger (Place 5) and Kurt Kizer (Place 1) will be ineligible for reelection because of term limits. Councilwoman Lauren Doherty is the incumbent for Place 3.
Prospective candidates are instructed to pick up applications at Allen City Hall and to file them between Jan. 13 and Feb. 12. Applicants are also required to sign an oath of nomination and to either pay a $20 application fee or file a petition with 10 signatures.
Eligible candidates must be a resident of Allen for at least one year, and a “qualified voter” for at least six months upon filing. Moreover, candidates must not hold any other public office, and must not be mentally incapacitated in the eyes of the law.
The Texas Election code mandates that any candidates who seek to run for any public office in state lines must be a United States citizen, be at least 18 years of age and have no felony conviction on their record.
The Allen City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Allen City Hall. Elected candidates will be serving alongside Mayor Ken Fulk and five other council members for a term of three years and will be eligible to run for a second consecutive term.
The Allen City Charter entrusts various powers to the council, from appointing judges to investigating the conduct of any public servant employed by the city.
