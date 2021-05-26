Allen City Council candidate Dave Cornette is under fire after a series of social media posts under his name resurfaced, along with revelations of an alleged criminal history.
The latter was first posted to the r/Allen community on Reddit on Friday afternoon, a post which used screenshots to allege that Cornette has an active felony warrant and was previously charged with crimes related to prostitution, domestic violence and delinquency in child support payments.
The Place 3 candidate addressed these revelations in a Facebook post the following day in which he admitted to doing “some foolish things” and serving six months probation for unspecified crimes. He said despite this checkered legal history, he received an honorable discharge under honorable conditions from the U.S. Army and continues to pay child support to his ex-wife.
“You may have seen or heard about posts from a Reddit group about my past,” he said. “Some years [following the honorable discharge], I was divorced, fell behind in my child support payments and was arrested. I continue to repay my ex-wife every month. Since moving to Texas more than a decade ago, I have served at several VFW posts, been appointed to several boards and commissions. These experiences makes [sic] me empathetic to others. This country is a land of second chances and, having resolved these past issues, I am ready to continue serving.”
These allegations surfaced at the same time as two Facebook screenshots from 2011 of posts entertaining and joking about violence against Muslims.
One of these posts from Nov. 2011 showed Cornette musing about witnessing an 18-wheeler which, as he put it, crushed and killed a car holding Muslim occupants "shouting anti-American slogans."
“So, today, bright and early, I went out and got a job as a truck driver,” he said in the post.
A screenshot of Cornette seemingly justifying this post was posted on the Allen subreddit Sunday, which shows Cornette commenting, “9/11, Benghazi, holy war was declared on the US. Has everyone forgotten? This was a time under Obama.”
Another screenshot that surfaced was one showing Cornette saying, “Question: Islam has declared a holy war against the US, so, if we start killing Muslims, are we not justified? After all, it is self-defense. Kill them before they kill us. Remember 9/11? Underwear bomber?”
Cornette and his opponent, Lauren Doherty, did not respond to requests for comment.
