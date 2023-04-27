Windchase.png

The subject property, located at 505 S Greenville Ave. currently has one house on a 9-acre lot. 

After four months of appeal, a housing development located off Greenville Avenue was denied unanimously by members of the Allen City Council.

The property, located at 505 S Greenville Ave, is a nine-acre lot holding only one home. The proposed development would bring 47 homes to the area with access to the incoming dog park to the east. The recommended R-6 zoning would allow one to five homes per acre. Previously, the developer proposed higher density housing with smaller lot sizes that were unanimously denied.

Hayley Angel told Allen City Council that the proposed development shift from offering 54 homes to 47 after denial from the planning and zoning commission. 

