After four months of appeal, a housing development located off Greenville Avenue was denied unanimously by members of the Allen City Council.
The property, located at 505 S Greenville Ave, is a nine-acre lot holding only one home. The proposed development would bring 47 homes to the area with access to the incoming dog park to the east. The recommended R-6 zoning would allow one to five homes per acre. Previously, the developer proposed higher density housing with smaller lot sizes that were unanimously denied.
At a previous City of Allen planning and zoning meeting, Preston Whisenant spoke on behalf of the property owner saying that they heard resident concerns regarding density and lowered it for neighboring residents. At Tuesday’s meeting, Whisenant told council that the development was reduced from 54 units to 47 homes that will average at around 6,000 square-foot lots.
Two residents voiced opposition at the meeting. Jack Rothers discussed environmental concerns and the possibility of runoff affecting nearby groundwater.
Planning Manager Hailey Angel said the applicant would need to submit a drainage plan during the application process, and the proposed development did not pose any major impact to nearby waterways.
Tim McGarity opposed having new homes in the area, as the development would be too dense for the area, and that part of Allen did not need more houses. He told council that he felt like residents were no longer listened to if 10 voiced opposition, and the development still made it to council.
While R-6 development is approved in the city’s comprehensive plan, Council member Dave Cornette said he did not think the density fit the area.
Council member Chris Schulmeister said that while he did not like having just houses in the area, there is a need for housing in Allen. He said that he preferred the planned development that was originally proposed, as it had more character with added greenspace, trail looks and a playground. While he did not like the townhomes, he stressed the need for character.
Council member Dave Schafer said he was on the fence regarding the development. He said he would miss the house on the property and was concerned about the density. However, he said it was not enough to supersede the property owner’s right to develop the area.
Council member Daren Meis said there is a market for a 1-acre lot and similar R-2 developments. With few low-density housing developments remaining in Allen, Meis wanted to keep the existing house.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
