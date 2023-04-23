Election Day is around the corner, and the Allen City Council has three candidates on the ballot: Baine Brooks, who is running unopposed for mayor; Nathan Polsky and Tommy Baril, who are both running for one seat on Place 2. Election day will occur on May 6. Early voting runs from April 24 through May 2. Voters can access more information at cityofallen.org/956/Elections.
Why are you running for Allen City Council?
Baine Brooks (Mayor): I'm running for the mayoral position because I have experience on Allen's city council and want to give back to the community. Since the city's going through a little bit of a transition, I want to help with that transition after being on council since 2012. I served as the mayor pro-tem, and I want to get us back to center.
Nathan Polsky (Place 2): I am a fiscally conservative individual, and I have been paying attention to global economics for the past several years and how it affects those of us at home. I feel that the priorities that the city is focusing on do not directly help our residents and I want to change that by focusing on our infrastructure first and keeping more money is our residents' pockets to help them plan for the future.
As an IT Professional, I am constantly keeping an eye on new and emerging technologies and would bring that experience to the city council by seeking out ways to streamline current processes and add modern amenities while reducing overall costs to our residents.
Tommy Baril (Place 2): As a long-time resident and dedicated community servant to our great city, I believe that we must ensure every voice in Allen is heard, Allen’s economy is moving forward, and taxpayers can trust how their dollars are invested. As chair of the Downtown Steering Committee and president and member of the Allen Community Development Corporation (CDC), I worked hard to bring together people from across our community to develop plans that reflect the community’s input. Building on my experience with Allen’s emergency responders, as a member of the Allen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), I will ensure our first responders have the funding, training, tools and staffing needed to keep Allen as one of the safest communities in the state. I will bring my experience with the Allen CDC to ensure that we build new facilities and amenities, and address ageing infrastructure, in a fiscally prudent manner. Leveraging my professional experience, I will advocate for increased transparency in city finances by adopting the state’s transparency awards program.
What do you feel are the most pressing issues in Allen?
Baine Brooks (Mayor): Some of the most pressing issues right now are we have a bond election coming in November, and there's going to be a lot of needs and asks. We need to listen to the citizens. The citizens need to get involved in this, ad we need to listen to them. They are the ones that need to drive this bond election.
Nathan Polsky (Place 2): I believe that the most pressing issues in my city are high property taxes and insufficient sales tax revenue. High property taxes are a burden on homeowners and businesses alike, and can discourage investment and economic growth. Therefore, I would prioritize reducing property taxes through careful management of the city's budget and prioritizing spending on essential services, while seeking to minimize waste and unnecessary spending.
To address the issue of insufficient sales tax revenue, I would encourage economic growth and private investment in the city. By creating a business-friendly environment, reducing regulatory barriers, and streamlining the permitting process, we can attract new businesses and industries to the city. This will not only increase sales tax revenue, but also create new job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.
Additionally, I would prioritize transparency in the management of city finances and ensure that tax dollars are being used efficiently and effectively. This will help to build trust and accountability with taxpayers, and ensure that the city's resources are being used to address the most pressing needs of its residents.
Tommy Baril (Place 2): Like any city larger than 100,000 residents, Allen has a number of issues that it is working through in a given day. However, some of the most pressing issues includes:
- Build out. Allen is composed of 27 square miles and we are quickly approaching “build out.” So, we have to get the last bit of development right. The primary focus for build-out is going to be along the Highway 121 corridor. We have several mixed-use developments—including The Farm in Allen, Allen Gateway, The Avenue, and Sloan Corners—that will bring a lot of excitement, jobs, commercial taxes, and sales taxes to Allen. We need to make sure, though, that these developments are developed in a way that bring great returns and minimal impact on Allen. There are also some key parcels of undeveloped land across Allen that, if developed correctly, could bring positive economic life to those parts of Allen.
- Revitalization. For its first time, Allen needs to revitalize different segments of Allen. This includes revitalizing the heart of Allen – our downtown. It also includes revitalizing aging roads, shopping centers, and neighborhoods. Revitalizing these older areas while they are still in good to fair condition will save us from the more expensive costs and challenges that come when infrastructure, shopping centers, and roads degrade into poor or blithe condition.
- Housing. While listening to residents and Allen REALTORs® as the chair of the Downtown Steering Committee and during the campaign, I heard several housing issues and concerns. For example, we have a significant number of current Allen residents who have lived in, supported, and loved Allen for many years who want to remain in the city but are unable to “downsize” because of limited housing options. While we are seeing a number of townhomes being developed in Allen, very few (if any) have a bedroom downstairs. Consequently, individuals who are no longer able to climb stairs (much less disabled residents) are unable to move into those townhomes. If we were to give our Allen Eagle empty nesters and baby boomers more options, this would open up existing single-family houses for young families to move into Allen.
How do you feel the city should approach revitalizing its aging infrastructure?
Baine Brooks (Mayor): We're doing it. We're strategically looking at aging infrastructure and getting involved.
Nathan Polsky (Place 2): To revitalize aging infrastructure, I would encourage private investment and partner with private companies. Encouraging private investment could involve offering tax incentives or other benefits to businesses or investors who are willing to invest in infrastructure projects. This approach would reduce the burden on the city's budget and allow the private sector to take the lead on revitalization efforts. Additionally, Allen could partner with private companies to co-fund and co-manage infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships (PPPs). This approach would allow the private sector to bring its expertise and resources to the table, while the city maintains some oversight and control.
Overall, a limited government approach to revitalizing aging infrastructure would emphasize the importance of private investment and market-based solutions, allowing the city to leverage the strengths of the private sector to achieve its infrastructure goals while preserving limited government and individual liberty.
Tommy Baril (Place 2): I believe Allen is off on the right foot with regard to aging infrastructure. Specifically, during 2022, the city of Allen worked with a company to drive a specially-equipped vehicle that evaluated and provided a score (known as a pavement condition index) for every mile of Allen’s 660-miles of roads and alleys. Using this data, and with input from city staff, the company was able to develop a 5-year improvement plan that identifies where best to invest our resources in road repairs. To maintain our current average rating (not to improve our rating), the city should plan to invest approximately $5.4 million each year. Otherwise, the community average will decline. The reason that I believe that Allen is off on the right foot with regard to addressing aging infrastructure is because we are using data – not concepts or conjecture – to frame the conversations that city council and staff need to have. Looking ahead, I believe the city should leverage data – whether through studies or publicly available information – to frame conversations and make revitalization decisions.
How do you plan to help revitalize downtown and other underutilized areas?
Baine Brooks (Mayor): The way we've started revitalizing those areas is putting committees together that are made up of citizens, and they are given direction on what they would like to see downtown. Once we get that direction, we must revitalize that area organically with the development we have on 121.
Nathan Polsky (Place 2): I believe in reducing government intervention in economic affairs and empowering the private sector to take the lead in revitalizing underutilized areas. To achieve this, I would focus on encouraging private investment by creating a business-friendly environment that offers tax incentives, reduces regulatory barriers, and streamlines the permitting process. Additionally, partnering with private companies can help revitalize underutilized areas by creating mixed-use developments that incorporate housing, retail, and commercial space, as well as public spaces such as parks and trails. Public-private partnerships can also be used to fund and manage projects that aim to revitalize underutilized areas, such as the creation of public parks or the renovation of historic buildings.
To create a more business-friendly environment, I would work to reduce taxes and regulations that can be a significant barrier to economic growth and development. Overall, by reducing the role of government in economic affairs and empowering the private sector, we can work towards a more prosperous and vibrant community.
Tommy Baril (Place 2): As the chair of the Downtown Steering Committee, I was able to observe the excitement that the Allen community experienced during the multiple phases in developing the comprehensive plan that was delivered to council last summer. I was also fortunate to receive an invitation to provide a presentation on Allen’s approach at the 2022 Texas Downtown conference where we were also recognized as a finalist for a Texas Downtown Association President’s Award.
The great news is that the city council and city staff have already taken concrete steps to implement the plan. For example, the city staff proposed and the city council modified the land development code so that buildings could not be built up to the fence line of single-family houses (as was allowed previously). However, we are still in the infant phase of revitalizing. This is a complex effort that includes – trails, community gathering area, recreation, shopping, housing, road improvements, arts, and parking. So, it is going to require intentional, sustained, and whole-of-team focus. Recognizing this, as a project manager, I believe the city needs to assign someone as a project manager/coordinator to oversee this effort.
How do you plan to keep taxes low while maintaining Allen’s quality of life?
Baine Brooks (Mayor): That's one of the hardest things to do in Allen or in any city. One of the ways we maintain the quality of life and keep taxes low is we budget. We sit down, look at the needs of the city and we don't overspend.
Nathan Polsky (Place 2): Keeping taxes low while maintaining Allen’s quality of life would involve minimizing the role of government and prioritizing essential services. We should prioritize spending on core services like police, fire, and emergency services, while also encouraging private sector involvement in the provision of services like road maintenance. Public parks, trails, and other public facilities could be maintained through partnerships with private organizations or through volunteer efforts, which would reduce the burden on the city's budget. The regulatory burden should be reduced to promote economic growth and lower costs for businesses, and technology should be leveraged to improve service delivery efficiency. Additionally, citizen participation should be encouraged to increase transparency and ensure that the city's spending priorities align with residents' needs and preferences. By following these strategies, a limited government approach can help maintain a high quality of life in the city while keeping taxes low.
Tommy Baril (Place 2): Fiscal discipline, prudent decision making, and leveraging resources. One way I believe we can make more prudent decisions is by requesting/expecting data to be provided when council is asked to make decisions. This will position the council to make more informed decisions. For example, as previously discussed, with the completion of the recent Infrastructure Management Service study that assessed all 660 miles of Allen’s roads and alleys, we now have a score for every block of our roads and alley. Using this data, we know that it will cost ~ $5.4 million/year to maintain our current quality of roads. In addition, one of the reasons that the city of Allen has the 2nd lowest city tax rate in north Texas is because the city is able to leverage the Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation (both of which are funded via sales taxes collected when people shop, dine, and are entertained in Allen) to fund projects that may otherwise have to be funded through property taxes. So, as long as the CDC and EDC positions themselves for long-term success in their respective missions, the city should be able to focus more on government operations. I would also like to see more regular conversations between City Council and Allen ISD Board of Trustees. Although we are separate legal and taxing entities, I believe the taxpayers expect and deserve us to look for opportunities to leverage resources, where and when appropriate.
How do you plan to promote economic growth?
Baine Brooks (Mayor): People want to come to a city that's vibrant, clean and has nice schools. Those are some organic ways to help our economy continue to grow. We have data centers moving here, businesses moving here, and they're moving here because it's safe, the police and fire response times are great, our city's clean and Allen people take care of Allen people.
Nathan Polsky (Place 2): I believe that a free market, where individuals are free to pursue their own economic interests without government interference, is the most efficient and effective way to achieve this goal.
To promote economic growth, I advocate for policies that reduce barriers to entry and promote competition, such as eliminating regulations that stifle business innovation and growth, and reducing or eliminating taxes on individuals and businesses. I would also promote private property rights as a means to encourage investment and provide a stable foundation for economic activity.
Additionally, I would emphasize the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation as key drivers of economic growth, and would support programs that encourage and incentivize these activities. This may include education and training programs, access to capital for small businesses, and support for research and development.
Overall, I believe that a free market, coupled with private property rights and minimal government intervention, is the best way to promote economic growth and prosperity in Allen.
Tommy Baril (Place 2): As a team. First, I believe we should leverage the existing organizations that were designed to promote economic growth and have done so successfully over the years. This includes the Allen Economic Development Corporation, Allen Community Development Corporation, Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce, and Allen Convention and Visitors Bureau. Second, in talking with business owners, realtors, developers, and others I believe there are opportunities to bring these silos-of-excellence together several times a year (e.g., economic council) to share data that each other are collecting and feedback about what is working, not working, and changes they would recommend for improved economic growth. I believe that this is critical because we, as a city, need to be adaptive as the overall and financial markets, individual business sectors, and Allen’s demographics change.
