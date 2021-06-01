Last week Allen City Council adopted a 3.4% rate increase for commercial waste services. This increase was based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for the last year.
The rate increase also applied to basic residential services. However, the city will pay the additional costs to its waste services provider, Community Waste Disposal (CWD), rather than pass the cost increase to residents.
The service cost for basic residential services of one trash cart, one recycle cart, yard waste, bulk collection, twice monthly transfer station access and household hazardous waste collection has not increased since 2010. Allen residents pay the lowest cost for basic waste services compared to the five solid waste member cities served by North Texas Municipal Water District.
On the residential side, the rate will increase the city’s cost to customers for additional services such as extra trash carts and charges for replacement trash or recycle carts.
