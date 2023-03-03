Shopping center.jpg
Courtesy of Loopnet

A new development is coming to the corner of Greenville Avenue and Hightail Trail in Allen.

At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Allen Senior Planning Director Kim Yockey presented the five-building shopping center – labeled the Allen Flex Center – slated to have light manufacturing, services and a sports training facility.

