A new development is coming to the corner of Greenville Avenue and Hightail Trail in Allen.
At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Allen Senior Planning Director Kim Yockey presented the five-building shopping center – labeled the Allen Flex Center – slated to have light manufacturing, services and a sports training facility.
Specifically, Yockey mentioned electronics, pharmaceutical and apparel manufacturing as well as a gymnastics facility, a pest control service and a contractor.
To accommodate residents to the east, loading docks will be placed throughout the interior of the development, so they do not back up to houses.
Between the nearby neighborhood, the development will also have a large buffer of holly and cedar foliage in lieu of a fence. City staff believed screening was more conducive to the development, as two fences could create an undermaintained ‘no man’s land,’ Yockey said.
The development will consist of 23,000 square feet of office space, 78,000 square feet of retail space, two access points on Greenville Avenue and an access point on Hightail Trail on the 7.5-acre lot.
The buildings will be an estimated 45 feet tall maximum.
Allen Councilmember Chris Schulmeister spoke in favor of the development saying it will be better for the nearby residents than an empty field.
Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said he wanted to ensure there was a plan in place to keep the developer’s building in line with the presentation given.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
