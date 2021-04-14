In a Tuesday meeting, the Allen City Council adopted an ordinance ordering a special election wherein residents can vote on a referendum concerning term limits for elected city officials.
The ballot, which will go to a vote on Nov. 2, includes two proposed amendments that, if enacted, will be added to the Allen City Charter.
The first of these, Proposition A, limits members of City Council (including the mayor) to a maximum limit of three consecutive terms and increases the lifetime service limit from 12 years to 18 years. This proposition also gives the council the ability to appoint a candidate in a vacant council seat even if the candidate is ineligible for re-election due to said term and service limits.
Meanwhile, Proposition B allows incumbents who have exhausted consecutive term limits to “sit out” one election year in lieu of a full term (three years.)
Because Texas law requires that city charters be amended no more than every two years, and because the last charter election in Allen took place in May 2019, these ballot initiatives are unable to run concurrently in the May 2021 general election.
Still, the necessity and merits of this proposed ordinance was rigorously discussed among residents and the council.
“I’m not as sold on whether we need to do this or not, but I’ve heard a lot of convincing arguments,” said Councilman Kurt Kizer. “Most of the people I know that have served on council have not served 18 years or wanted to serve 18 years. Most of them, the normal life cycle might be two or three terms.”
Despite this critique, Kizer joined the 5-1 majority of the council in approving the ordinance, with Councilwoman Lauren Doherty being the sole dissenting vote for what she described as a lack of voter input in the substance of the proposed charter amendments.
“I think, yes, we are putting a question to the voters, and that’s the most democratic thing we can do, but is it the right question?” she said. “We don’t have to create a committee ourselves to make a charter amendment; the residents can do that themselves and bring us the amendments that they want and put it [sic] on the ballot.”
Early voting for the special election is slated to begin on Oct. 18 and end on Oct. 29. Should the propositions be approved, they will be added to the Allen City Charter immediately.
