The Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center has made progress at the start of the new year with funding approved for fitness and food service equipment.
At a previous Allen City Council meeting, Team Marathon Fitness and Advanced Exercise were selected to provide the recreation center with fitness equipment at a cost of $1,088,836.
Equipment will include 50 cardio stations with treadmills, ellipticals, upright bikes, recumbent bikes, spin bikes and Adaptive Motion Trainers, as well as 15 free-weight stations: multiple dumbbells ranging from five to 100 pounds and barbell sets, adjustable benches, Olympic bench systems, full squat racks and more. The recreation center will also receive 20 select zone stations: upper body, lower body and core machines; 10 plate loaded stations: upper body and lower body; functional training equipment medicine balls, kettlebells, tires, resistance tubes, and plyoboxes; 40 group exercise stations: spin bikes and mats and an outdoor fitness deck with multiple workout stations.
East Bay Restaurant Supply was selected to provide food service and kitchen equipment totaling over $160,000 for the concession stand area and catering kitchen at the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center. This equipment will be used to provide concessions and food catering options for tournaments, rentals, birthday parties, special events and youth/adult leagues, the city said.
Since the growth on the west side of the city, Allen Parks and Recreation has spent the last 20 years putting together a plan for a new recreation facility.
Originally called the Rowlett Creek Recreation Center, the name changed to honor former mayor Stephen Terrell.
With an anticipated 100 staff members, the Terrell Recreation Center aims to provide something unique to Allen residents, including an indoor playground and childcare area for parents to leave their children while they work out, multi-use courts, pickleball courts and more.
Memberships are slated to be sold in May, once construction, installation and staff training are complete. Fees will be reduced for Allen residents.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
