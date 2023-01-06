Stephen Terrell Rec Center

A digital rendering of the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center

 Courtesy of City of Allen via Adolfson and Peterson Construction

The Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center has made progress at the start of the new year with funding approved for fitness and food service equipment.

At a previous Allen City Council meeting, Team Marathon Fitness and Advanced Exercise were selected to provide the recreation center with fitness equipment at a cost of $1,088,836.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments