Discussions have wound down among Allen’s bond subcommittees, and the city has moved forward in putting together a proposed general obligation bond package for a November election.
At a July 25 meeting, Steering Committee Chair Robin Sedlacek told council what projects residents recommended for the proposed bond.
Over 400 residents gave feedback online and in person in a series of meetings and tours and through the Engage Allen public participation platform.
The steering committee recommended that the city council undertake a proposed seven-year capital improvement program, funded through general obligation bonds, that forecasts no tax rate impact, Sedlacek said.
The committee also recommended that the council proceed with a November bond election, which includes four propositions totaling $156.5 million in general obligation bonds, to be accomplished with no tax rate increase, Sedlacek said.
Over the last 31 meetings spanning from May 22 through July 15, bond subcommittees determined key projects addressing public safety; parks and downtown; neighborhood, streets and infrastructure and public art.
The public safety project was a proposed new police headquarters, expected to cost $83 million.
Planning for a new police headquarters began in August 2022. Police staff worked with architects on a needs inventory to identify the anticipated functions of the department through community buildout in 2037 with an estimated population of 141,000 residents. Based on data from the needs inventory, schematic planning began to determine the optimum site layout and configuration, efficient space utilization, and workflow adjacency and proximity requirements for various workgroups. Significant space and cost-saving enhancements have been implemented.
Under neighborhoods, streets and infrastructure, all projects together are slated to cost around $47 million.
Existing street repair is slated to cost $18 million, neighborhood repairs are slated to cost $ 9.7 million, street capacity improvements are slated to cost $13.3 million, sidewalk and streetlight repairs are slated to cost $2.6 million, traffic signal improvements are slated to cost $730,000 and traffic safety and ADA improvements are expected to cost $2 million.
The Parks and Downtown subcommittee came up with three priority projects coming to a total cost of $25 million.
Parks and downtown land acquisition for future development is expected to cost around $5 million, athletic field and sport court development, including Ford Park is slated to cost $17 million and trail development is slated to cost $3 million.
Efforts to include more public art throughout the city is slated to cost around $1.5 million.
A public hearing to consider calling a bond election is slated for Aug. 8.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
