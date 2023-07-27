Allen city hall file photo
A proposed dental office is set to appear before Allen City Council on Aug. 8.

The dental office is slated to be located near Exchange Parkway and Allen Heights Drive. At last week’s meeting, city of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey told the planning and zoning commission that the dental offices will sit on a currently empty lot and will total 5,100 square feet on a single story.


