A proposed dental office is set to appear before Allen City Council on Aug. 8.
The dental office is slated to be located near Exchange Parkway and Allen Heights Drive. At last week’s meeting, city of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey told the planning and zoning commission that the dental offices will sit on a currently empty lot and will total 5,100 square feet on a single story.
Five residents submitted letters of opposition to the development. An additional three expressed opposition at the meeting, saying the proposed dental office would preset a danger to children with a possible increase in traffic. Additionally, the residents who spoke in person said a dental office would lower property values and bring more trash to the area.
One of the residents also raised concern regarding a Dumpster that could affect the quality of life for neighboring residents.
Yockey said the Dumpster will be moved south away from the neighboring houses. She added that there was a proposed 10-foot deviation to prevent parking in the back, which would in turn prevent light from affecting houses at night.
City of Allen Assistant Engineering Director Joseph Cotton said the major intersection, where the office was proposed, had lights and pedestrian crosswalks with protected lights. Despite concerns of child safety with the proposed office, Cotton said that children have crossed the intersection before to get to and from school without need of a crossing guard.
Despite residents saying the intersection at Exchange Parkway and Allen Heights Drive sees very frequent major accidents, Cotton told the commission that the intersection saw six reported accidents in 2019 and 2020 combined; four accidents in 2021; two in 2022 and zero reported accidents so far in 2023.
The medical office was recommended for approval to council in a 5-2 vote.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
