Per a unanimous vote on Tuesday evening, the Allen City Council will convene on Sept. 14 to discuss the proposed city budget and tax cap for the next fiscal year.
In this meeting, the council will vote on a proposed city budget and tax ceiling, the latter which is proposed by the city manager.
“The action tonight that council is taking is basically the action of announcing to the public that we will be having a public hearing on the tax rate and the budget on Sept. 14 of 2021,” said the city of Allen’s chief financial officer Pete Phillis to the council. “What we’re establishing tonight is what may be [or] may not be the maximum tax rate for fiscal year 2022.”
The FY 2022 tax cap proposed by the city manager and documented in the agenda item is $0.4829 per $100 of appraised value, a decrease from FY 2021’s $0.485 per $100.
The council will convene at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 to vote on the items and issue a public notice of the meeting at least five days prior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.