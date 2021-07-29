Allen tax budget

Allen CFO Pete Phillis presented agenda items authorizing a Sept. 14 tax and budget hearing to Allen City Council Tuesday evening.

 Video still courtesy of Allen City Hall

Per a unanimous vote on Tuesday evening, the Allen City Council will convene on Sept. 14 to discuss the proposed city budget and tax cap for the next fiscal year.

In this meeting, the council will vote on a proposed city budget and tax ceiling, the latter which is proposed by the city manager.

“The action tonight that council is taking is basically the action of announcing to the public that we will be having a public hearing on the tax rate and the budget on Sept. 14 of 2021,” said the city of Allen’s chief financial officer Pete Phillis to the council. “What we’re establishing tonight is what may be [or] may not be the maximum tax rate for fiscal year 2022.”

The FY 2022 tax cap proposed by the city manager and documented in the agenda item is $0.4829 per $100 of appraised value, a decrease from FY 2021’s $0.485 per $100. 

The council will convene at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 to vote on the items and issue a public notice of the meeting at least five days prior.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments