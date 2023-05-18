Following a change in interpretation from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the city of Allen is looking to bring newly designated private clubs in compliance with zoning standards.
According to Community Development Director Marc Kurbansade, the TABC allowed some businesses in Allen to obtain a private club license without a requirement to notify the city. Currently, there are around five or six clubs operating within Allen outside of what’s allowed in Allen’s zoning ordinances.
One such club is the Hookah House, located at Allen Heights Village, which obtained its license from the TABC and has operated as a private club since August 2022. The Hookah House currently occupies space next to a grocery store and chiropractor in a retail area backing up to homes on Clearwood Court.
At a May 15 city council meeting, council members discussed whether to approve a special use permit to allow the Hookah House to operate as a private club.
Due to noise complaints from residents and concerns regarding proximity to nearby homes, the council denied the request unanimously. Council members agreed that the business was in the wrong location to operate as a club.
At an April 18 planning and zoning meeting the commission confirmed that the special use permit would allow increased alcohol sales at the lounge.
Two residents expressed opposition toward the permit. Barbara Goodwin, a resident living on Clearwood Court, told the commission on April 18 that it is often that residents hear loud music from customers cars late at night, screeching tires from peeling out and loud modified exhausts.
The lounge currently operates until midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on weekends. Goodwin said the increased sales of alcohol at the Hookah Lounge would lead to more drunk driving and more noise complaints.
When asked about how the city can proactively address the TABC issuing private club permits, Kurbansade said the city could include in its certificate of occupancy that all establishments must go through the city before becoming a private club.
Additionally, to address noise ordinances, Kurbansade told the planning and zoning commission that council will see an updated noise ordinance in June to address more reasonable noise complaints including disruptive vibrating from loud cars.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
