Allen city hall file photo
File photo

Following a change in interpretation from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the city of Allen is looking to bring newly designated private clubs in compliance with zoning standards.

According to Community Development Director Marc Kurbansade, the TABC allowed some businesses in Allen to obtain a private club license without a requirement to notify the city. Currently, there are around five or six clubs operating within Allen outside of what’s allowed in Allen’s zoning ordinances.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments