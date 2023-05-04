Allen community members gathered at Texas Health Presbyterian Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the hospital’s certification as a primary stroke center.
Texas Health in Allen will now be considered a go-to hospital for acute stroke treatment and will not need to transfer patients, according to Texas Health Allen President Amanda Thrash.
Allen Mayor Ken Fulk and Fairview Mayor Henry Lessner joined the celebration for the newly certified stroke center.
Fulk said the city of Allen has partnered with the hospital for the last 23 years and looks forward to working with the hospital’s expanded services.
“It’s such a great thing for this stroke center to be certified,” Fulk said. “I have first-hand experience. I have an older brother who experienced a stroke about a year and a half ago, and he did not get care in a timely fashion. Because of that, he suffered a whole lot more because of that incident.”
Fulk said the certified stroke center will greatly help Allen residents and presented a proclamation honoring the hospital’s work for the community.
Allen Fire Chief Jon Boyd said he was happy to have something much closer than Medical City Plano, where Allen Fire Rescue had transported its previous stroke patients.
“This facility provides us the ability to bring patients to high quality healthcare and get back into service,” Boyd said. “As the hospital adds capabilities, it further increases our ability to collaborate and provide quality healthcare for the community, which is all of our goal.”
The certification also recognizes healthcare organizations that provide clinical programs for stroke patients and evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
