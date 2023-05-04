Hospital (2).jpg

Allen community members gathered at Texas Health Presbyterian Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the hospital’s certification as a primary stroke center.

Texas Health in Allen will now be considered a go-to hospital for acute stroke treatment and will not need to transfer patients, according to Texas Health Allen President Amanda Thrash.

Hospital (3).jpg
Hospital (4).jpg
Hospital (5).jpg
Hospital (6).jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

