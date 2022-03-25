Chance Graves is an officer with the Allen Police Department and works in its Community Relations Unit. He works with the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Texas state committee and is also involved in Special Angels Among Us, an annual charity auction in Allen that benefits the Allen Special Olympics Delegation.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did you get into your line of work?
Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a cop.
I went to school and started an engineering degree, but then I decided halfway through that that I still want to be a cop, so I switched back to the basics degree and finished that.
My junior year in high school, I got to go with the Garland SWAT team, and that was my career day, so that was pretty cool.
But I don’t know, I’ve always had this mentality – I like helping people, and I’ve always been nosy, so it kind of was a perfect fit. Usually when people are calling 911, they’re running away from a problem, and I want to know what’s going on, so as a cop, you get to kind of run towards the problem [and] see what’s going on.
How did you get to Allen PD?
I worked for one of the Sergeants at Allen PD, Scott White, who has recently retired. I worked for his dad at his dad’s feed store at the town I grew up in, and I used to talk to Scott whenever he’d come in the feed store. I told him I was interested in being a cop because I knew he was a cop, and he was the one that helped me apply here at Allen, and I applied at Allen and McKinney, and Allen ended up hiring me before McKinney.
Tell our readers about the work you do with the Special Olympics?
Our biggest [law enforcement Special Olympics program] is called Law Enforcement Torch Run. It was started in 1968 by Chief [Richard] LaMunyon of [Wichita, Kansas].
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest supporter of Special Olympics across the entire globe, and Law Enforcement Torch Run is in hundreds of countries.
The big thing is, it’s not only putting on sporting events for the athletes, but Special Olympians starting to go in towards trying to incorporate better health for the athletes as well [through] routine doctor’s appointments [and] educating the athletes in trying to get them ready for more than just athletics. We all know that being in a sport is a lot more than just playing a game and trying to win, at the end of the day.
There’s so many things you learn through sports, and the Special Olympics really tries to push that beyond obviously just sports to help encourage the athletes to become more – become more in their community, to give back to their community, to become a leader in their community…
I worked at Allen PD for about 11 years, then I got transferred to the Community Relations Unit in the Office of the Chief. One of the first thing I told my Sergeant was, “I want to do everything I can with the Special Olympics,” and he said, “You go for it.”
They never shoot down my crazy ideas. It’s really nice to have the support of the department to let me go out and do the stuff that we do, and that’s allowed me [to do more] now that I serve on the state board for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
What’s your role in the Special Angels Among Us, and how did you get involved?
I think they’ve been doing it for 20+ years, and we’ve always had two officers that have just worked it.
I came to the Special Olympics, and I was asked, “Hey, we kind of do this in community relations. Do you want to help with it?” And I said, “Well of course I want to help with it.”
So I jumped on it and met all the people there the first year and was just security. And then the second year … I was like, “Hey, I’ve got some ideas.”
So they asked me to start coming to the meetings. Then the next year, we came up with ideas. We had what we called the “SWAT Team Tryout.” They auctioned off the chance for a person and six of their friends to come spend a day with the SWAT team. So they get to go through all the SWAT training, see all the training that they use, the different tools they use… just everything the SWAT team uses.
That kind of support seriously brings a tear to my eye when I think about it. I mean, I couldn’t put that on by myself – I have to get [the help] of the SWAT team.
We also got with the Fire Department. Chief [Jonathan] Boyd and Chief [Daniel] Williams, again, have never told me no.
So back to your original question, that’s how we got in. I said, “Hey, I have these auction ideas. What if we do this?” From them on, the last three years I’ve been on the committee … that was where it came from.
This year, we added in one of our officers, Chris Hester. He’s been into magic for as long as I’ve known him, and he’s really, really good. If he doesn’t go pro one day, I’d be very surprised.
I said, “Hey Chris, would you give an hour-long magic show so we can auction it off?” And that thing went for $3,300 this year.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Proudest achievements would definitely be my family. My two boys: Ryder and River, and their mom, Sarah.
After that, I would put my Christian faith to be a proud achievement, just being how I was raised by my parents, and then really, my work with the Special Olympics has been a highlight in my career.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I grew up in Collin County. I was born in Wylie, then I grew up, since I was in first grade, in Blue Ridge. I graduated from Blue Ridge, and I now still live in Melissa.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Favorite restaurant in Allen is definitely Two Rows.
Also Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
The Office. I think our family has watched that eight times through. The last time we finished it, I asked my boys, “What do you want to watch?” And they said The Office.
My favorite movie is The Return to Snowy River. Also The Man From Snowy River.
And my wife, she actually said when she saw on my Facebook [years ago] that my favorite movie was Return to Snowy River, she thought, “That’s it – I’ve gotta marry him.” That’s her favorite movie.
When did y’all get married?
We got married in March 2011, so we just celebrated our 11th anniversary four days ago.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Man, I’ve never thought that far in advance, but just being known as a good person. I don’t need any titles; I don’t need anything. I really want to be known for my integrity and just being a good person. I want to have a good family. I want to raise my boys, and I’m already proud of them, but I always will be.
Just raising a great family and being known as a good person, that does it for me. I don’t need anything else.
