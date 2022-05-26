Craig Logan is the Director of the Allen Community Band. A former band director at Allen High School for 18 years, and a music educator for far longer, Logan’s musical instruction has a special emphasis on classical music from the 18th-20th centuries.
On Sunday, the Allen Community Band performed a spring concert at the Lowery Freshman Center under Logan’s direction. The performance included a tribute to the citizens of Ukraine and a 125th anniversary celebration of “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
How did you get into your line of work, and what brought you to the Allen Community Band?
I joined the band in the eighth grade and it turned out I was a pretty good trumpet player.
Continued through high school and ended up at SMU on scholarship.
My high school director encouraged me to go into teaching. When I got to SMU,
both of my band directors and the Orchestra Director encouraged me to teach as well.
I taught for 31 years, most of that time in Allen, where I was Director of Bands at
The Escadrille.
Ironically, my early teaching years were in Dallas ISD as were the last several after I left Allen.
I ended up at one of my schools where I student taught before graduating.
Strange how things work out.
For a number of years, I had given thought to starting a community band in Allen. I would see former students and their parents around town, and it frequently came up about starting one. Many were travelling to other areas to play in a similar group, and it just seemed that we needed one. In the winter of 2013, I was approached again by another former student and after that even another.
It was time…..so we met for the first time in September of 2013. Been going strong ever since.
Tell our readers about Sunday’s spring concert and other things ACB was up to over the past year.
First…comments on how we got restarted:
Once we decided to emerge from the COVID shutdown, it took a while to get everyone back together. Thankfully, the Senior Rec Center allowed us to rehearse there while we found a permanent location and to see how many of our members would be retuning. It took a couple of months, but by the time of the Arbor Day Concert, we were almost back to full strength.
Over the year as people became more willing to be out and about and the COVID crises began to be more of a manageable situation, our numbers continued to grow and we are now up to 75 members - something that all of us are very proud of.
Regarding concerts, we spent this season emphasizing getting people back to live events. The concerts have been fairly well attended and hopefully, by next season, more people will be attending live events.
Starting with our most recent spring concert:
May – Spring Concert – Lowery Ninth Grade Center
-We typically have time to prepare more challenging selections for this concert.
-The Band enjoys the opportunity to stretch their musical wings for the concert.
-Opened with a Memorial Day musical tribute to those that have fallen protecting our freedoms in America
-Included our Horn Choir performing Prayer for Ukraine, to honor the citizens of Ukraine in their battle with Russia.
-Main part of program included music by Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, Gustav Holst, Vaclav Nelhybel, John Phillip Sousa, etc.
-Always close with Stars and Stripes Forever.
-This was the 125th anniversary of the first public performance of Stars and Stripes.
Here are our other major performances:
October – Arbor Day Park Concert for Parks and Rec / City
-Pop tunes, marches, etc.
-Fun, “outdoor” music
November – Veterans Day
-Brass Choir at Civic Auditorium, in conjunction with Tom Keener’s program
-ACB at Joe Farmer Recreation Center – Patriotic selections, marches
December – Christmas Concert
-Christmas Concert at Lowery Ninth Grade Center
-ACB and Jazz Band
-Traditional and contemporary Christmas music, non-holiday selections
-Heritage Guild Holiday Open house, several ensembles
February – Movies and Musicals – Lowery Ninth Grade Center
-Honor Educators (“If you can read this, thank a teacher”)
-Themes from musicals and movies of all generations
-Disney, Broadway, West Side Story feature
March – Jazz Band
-Chamber of Commerce Gala
---Saxophone ensemble during reception
---Jazz Band during dinner
April – Jazz Band
-Concert – Civic Auditorium
---Traditional Big Band selections, contemporary and recent pop music
-Concert – Allen Senior Recreation Center
---Mostly big band selections, recent pop tunes
June – Flag Day
-Jazz band, in conjunction with the Allen Heritage Guild
There’s this common perception that jazz and classical music have somehow lost their accessibility to a mainstream audience over the years. What’s your stance on the matter?
There is some truth to that. I think patrons may have tired of the “same old, same old”
programming over time.
With ACB, I try to provide very entertaining music that appeals to patrons of all ages.
The young and old always enjoy a good, toe tapping march.
If you look at our concerts, you can see how different each is in hopes that our followers
will come to more than just their favorite concert.
For instance, at our Spring Concert, we included classical Wind Band music by Gustav Holst, but also had a fast moving and energetic selection by Vaclav Nelhybel, a composer most of our patrons may not recognize.
We also had music by John Williams, Leonard Bernstein and John Phillip Sousa.
The more variety a group can offer, the more I think people will enjoy the concert.
The real challenge now is getting people back in the habit of attending live performances after COVID basically shut performances of all types down.
Some venues had small groups perform and streamed the programs for people to see.
That was great at the time. But now it’s important to get everyone out of their easy chairs and back into the performance halls to see, hear and feel the energy of live performance.
Some venues continue to livestream their events. I, personally, disagree with it in that it will continue to keep people at home and away from concerts of all types.
Many of my colleagues and I feel it will take two years to get people back in their seats.
Year one was a pretty good start….Hopefully year two will be even better!
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes. Born and raised in Dallas. Graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas. I earned two degrees from SMU.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Pappadeaux Seafood Restaurant, Casita Dominguez(New name after Pete Dominguez retired) – Dallas, Crab Inn –Aransas Pass, TX, Boiling Pot – Rockport, TX, Cracker Barrel, Olive Garden, Luby’s (if you can find one).
Wish we had a good steak place in town
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Overall, I would say, it is the work with students of all ages.
Students were actively involved, enjoyed the activity, and generally remained in the band through their high school years.
I am very proud of the work I did in Allen. We won the UIL State Marching Contest twice, travelled to Ireland to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along with a concert tour of the country. And, we were in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
That is a lot of emphasis on marching band, but if you think about it, more people see and hear a band on Friday night than all the concerts combined for the remainder of the year. You also actively involve more students at once in the fall. I believe this led to such a high number of students in the high school program.
Our concert bands were also very good, and at one point, were a finalist for TMEA Honor Band. We performed music above our classification and were highly regarded by other directors around the stare.
Some of my fondest memories are from my early years of teaching. We opened Walker Middle in Dallas with no organized band. In a couple of years the numbers were above 200 members and the Band was a nominee for TMEA Honor Band. In three years at the Middle School in Highland Park, the enrollment doubled and the retention into the HS band did as well.
During my last three years in the classroom, one of my elementary schools had 100% retention going into middle school and the other had over 90% retention.
It made me very proud to know that the younger students I taught, regardless of district, enjoyed band enough to continue into high school and for many years beyond.
What are your favorite composers from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries?
Early composers would include Vivaldi, Bach and Mozart of course.
Some of my favorite orchestral composers include Beethoven, Brahms, Mahler and Dvorak.
Contemporary composers for band and orchestra would include Percy Grainger, John Philip Sousa,John Williams, Karl King, David Holsinger,Leonard Bernstein, Robert W. Smith and Aaron Copeland.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
We don’t watch many movies, but do watch a lot of general TV.
Big fans of Blue Bloods (it’s really a family show, if you think about it), enjoy the
NCIS series, some Law and Order, and the Chicago trilogy on Wednesdays is good
entertainment.
We like travel destinations, RV shows, and I see a lot of fishing episodes.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife, Pat, and I celebrate our 35thAnniversary on July 4 this year.
We worked together at AHS (I did band, she did drill team, dance, color guard and sometimes was a cheerleader), and then we did student travel for a number of years when we retired from teaching.
My son, Chris, is married and lives in Red Oak. He teaches Elementary Art in Dallas ISD and has three boys.
My daughter, Cara, is married and lives in McKinney. She taught for a number of years in Rockwall before starting a family. She has four children.
Both played in band through college, and both also have children in band, carrying the Logan legacy into the third generation.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I think it would be that I was able to introduce music (band) to students at a young age and instill in them a love of the activity that carried throughout their lives.
The joy of a fourth grader making their first sound on an instrument is just as fulfilling as
the members of ACB in their 80’s on Concert Night.
Music is universal. It can and should be enjoyed by all.
