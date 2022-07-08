Jose Angel Hernandez is the Director of Media for the Visual Arts League of Allen, a contemporary artist and curator.
What can you tell our readers about the Visual Arts League of Allen?
Visual Arts League of Allen is an amazing community arts organization truly devoted to the mission of serving as a conduit for creative synergy between our talented local artists, local businesses and patrons of the arts to energize and support the arts in our area.
VALA, as we like to call it, organizes several ongoing signature art exhibits throughout the year like the “Dark Show” and a couple of member collective shows. The latter allows our artist members to bring their best works to the art shows. As an organization run by artists, we think like artists and like to spark the creativity and inspiration of our artists by also calling for art that is for specific themes. Earlier this year, we had a successful calling for art that highlighted blue hues, blues music or an interpretation of the blues. Coming in August, we will have an art show that encompasses elements of technology and/or pop culture. Our patrons love our shows because they get to experience art that is contemporary and different, and we can thank our artist members for that. I must add that all our art callings applications are free of submission fees for our members.
VALA believes in encouraging our youth to create art with a submission-free art competition for students between the ages of 14 and 20 years old. The 2022 Young Emerging Artists Art Competition ran from May 18 to June 11. This year’s participating young artists brought their A-game to the competition with a variety of techniques, styles and subjects. In addition to cash awards for the winners, all the young artists got a free one-year VALA membership.
VALA also gives its members an opportunity to get their artwork published in VALA’s Annual Art Book for a nominal fee. Monthly meetups are combined with different activities like art critic night, drawing with a live model, educational workshops and more.
Can you tell our readers where you’re from and how you became an artist?
I was born in Puerto Rico and raised in the Northeast. I graduated from high school in 1974. Years later, in 1990, I went back to school and obtained a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. After spending 45 years working in the automotive industry, I retired in the year 2019 and moved to Texas.
My journey as an artist started when the world was counting down the last few days of the 20th century in anticipation of Y2K. I reflected on life and realized that as a corporate instructor, I have helped a lot of people and businesses improve their performance, but I had not done anything to satisfy myself. It was then that I decided to take up art. I think of that moment as a midlife crisis that later in 2004 becomes my personal journey.
What are your favorite subjects to paint?
At the beginning of my art career, I was a figurative artist. The true purpose of my journey as an artist did not become clear until the year 2014: To create art that is meaningful, interactive, playful and evokes conversation. The new mission resulted in the addition of found, recycled or purchased objects to the flat surface of my artwork and the use of vibrant colors.
Today I am best known for my abstract portraits, animals in a zoomorphic style and conceptual art.
What have been some of the most satisfying moments during your career in the arts?
As a creator of art, some of my most satisfying moments occur when a collector shares with me that special connection they have with one of my works of art. I believe art creates a spontaneous love relationship between the artwork itself and the collector. These relationships are very personal, but many collectors will share them with the artists.
I also find satisfaction in helping other artists. I do this by facilitating paid and free art demonstrations and workshops. My next free-to-attend workshop will be for the city of Lewisville at the Lewisville Grand Theater in September 2022. This workshop is sponsored by the Visual Art League of Lewisville.
What new projects are you currently working on?
I am super excited about a new project called “Life Is a Theater.” This project is a multimedia show that includes visual art, poetry, choreography dance, music and spoken word. This project is the brainchild of a group of artist friends that include Lauren Luong, Charles McDowell, Amanda Loden, Mauricio J Rojas (Mau) and me. Our group is called WiTHiN. On the production side of the show, we have our Director Bobby Garcia and our Stage Manager Minh Vu.
Our purpose is to support mental health and awareness. A portion of the art sales will be donated to Foundation 45, a nonprofit organization that serves the Dallas/Fort Worth creative community by providing free top-tier mental health and recovery services while working to destigmatize the conversation around mental health.
The show opening is July 15 with the Blackbox performances from 6-7 p.m. The art gallery reception will be from 7-8 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
What recommendations do have for younger artists?
The purpose of the visual arts is to be looked at. The art scene has made a comeback and different art venues are offering lots of opportunities for artists to show their work. To be in the art world an artist needs to get proactively involved. The internet is the best source for finding art callings.
Fortunately for the artist communities in North Texas, there are many nonprofit organizations whose mission is to support the arts and the artists. Among my favorite memberships groups are the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco, Visual Art League of Lewisville, Grapevine Art Project, Richardson Civic Art Society, Irving Art Association, Plano Art Association, Bath House Cultural Center, and of course, Visual Arts League of Allen.
Each one of the above-mentioned organizations offers different opportunities and activities that help artists grow. Being part of an artist community allow artists to network and get exposure to the art world. Art is forever.
