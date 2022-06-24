Laura Lindsey is the communications and community engagement director for Heroes on the Water, an Allen-based nonprofit that provides first responders and military veterans with “recreational wellness experiences” such as kayaking and kayak fishing. These services, she says in this Q&A, have therapeutic value and help people better connect with the nature surrounding them.
How did you get into your line of work, and how did it bring you to Heroes on the Water?
I had spent years in operational capacities managing hundreds of people. When I decided to strike out on my own, I wanted to do something with my creative side, so I got my Masters in Professional Writing and started my own digital marketing firm. Heroes on the Water became a client, and I fell in love with the mission and the people. I became a full-time employee in 2020 and have loved every moment of it.
What benefits does kayak fishing have for those in vocations as high-pressure as law enforcement and military service?
We know that being outdoors and near water has a calming effect on most people. By incorporating kayak fishing into our wellness program, we incorporate the therapeutic effect of nature, a quiet calm environment to rest your mind and body, and a community that understands the need to unplug. We do not require our participants to do anything but show up. They can kayak, fish, sit on the bank or just walk through our beautiful locations and ease their worries. Those who do choose to kayak fish tell us that it helps them to focus their thoughts differently and calm the noise in their heads so they can get some relief. It gives them a new mission and they feel the positive impact long after they have left the event. We see the effects immediately. They come in holding onto all those pressures and challenges. They leave with a more relaxed demeanor, having met new friends and experienced something that alleviates stress. The connections they make can last a lifetime. It’s a community that supports without judgment. All our events are at no charge to our participants, which are veterans, first responders and their families. We provide lunch and they get time to enjoy some stress-free camaraderie.
How have you seen the organization grow since getting involved?
In addition to adding new volunteer programs, we have recently launched a therapeutic programs initiative. We have over 50 volunteer-led chapters across the United States, all who hold regularly scheduled events. The therapeutic program works directly with the Veteran’s Administration and Soldier Recovery Unit to provide our wellness program to those who are undergoing treatment. This is an important initiative in that it allows us to provide calming, easy-to-do wellness therapy early on to those who need support recovering from injuries. Once they are out of rehab, they can easily find a volunteer-led chapter that provides the same wellness program so they can continue their healing journey. Having these two programs align to support our heroes in a more comprehensive, holistic way is an important step in our growth to continue to support our community.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Well, with Heroes on the Water, it would be to provide mentoring and support to our growing team of professionals while also learning more about an important community. I have learned so much about how life works for our veterans and first responders, and I’m honored to lend my skills to help others understand their challenges and struggles, and how we can support them. I have thoroughly enjoyed writing success stories and other materials to provide insight into this important issue. I’m also proud to be what I hope is a really good aunt to three beautiful nieces and a handsome nephew, who are growing up to become amazing people that I’m honored to know.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am! I grew up in the Panhandle but have lived in the Dallas area for so long [that] this is definitely home.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Wow, that is tough. I love anything Mexican and particularly like Mi Dia and Meso Maya. Also really love Zorba’s and Terra Mediterranean.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
My comfort TV shows aren’t very comforting as I love cop dramas. Was a huge “Criminal Minds” fan before it left the air. Now I watch all the FBI shows: “NCIS,” “The Equalizer,” etc. When I’m in need of a laugh, I watch Netflix shows like “Grace and Frankie” or one of their stand-up [specials].
What does a typical day for you look like?
Walking my dog since he is high energy and I need to work. Definitely have coffee before I hit the computer in the morning so I’m not so cranky. Then it’s following whatever my calendar outlines for the day. I group my meetings so I have spans of time to get things done. Typical depends on the day – early in the week there are a lot of meetings and later in the week blocks of time to get work done so I can stay focused and productive.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am blessed to still have my parents, who don’t live close but we do try to see them whenever possible. I have two sisters close by that I’m blessed to see frequently. My sisters are amazing women who are my dear friends as well as my siblings. I have a wonderful group of friends I consider family who are also close by. They keep me sane and laughing frequently. Finally, I consider my HOW team family. We are a small, close-knit group and I’m so grateful to have them in my life.
What do you want your legacy to be?
For people to remember me as someone who made a positive impact on their life somehow. My purpose is to “Give Voice,” and I want to use that purpose and my skills to support others in finding and using their voice. It’s important to me that we learn to communicate more openly and freely. I’m hoping that my legacy reflects that and people remember me as someone who helped them find their voice.
