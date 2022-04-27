Leia Hunt is the founder of Leia’s Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps victims and families of pediatric cancer. Their services include throwing parties for such kids, where they are crowned and celebrated for their courage.
1. In brief, what was the impetus for you starting Leia’s Kids?
I started Leia’s Kids when I was 17. After surviving cancer twice and helping my oncologist raise money for Retinoblastoma cancer, I realized that I can help other kids also.
When I heard that families needed money just to pay for the gas to get to the chemo treatment, I realized that I should raise money to give to the families. This is where Leia’s Kids began. I raise money and give the donation to a child fighting cancer. I want the family to use it for anything they need. [We have been told the funds were used] for the electric bill, parking garage, gas - someone even needed help to get a roof because it was leaking and the child could not come home from the hospital with the home in that condition.
People need to know that in their darkest hour, they are not alone. If we help the helpless just a bit, it can make all the difference.
I was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer, when I was two years old. I underwent 31 surgical procedures, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and, ultimately, the insertion of a radioactive plaque in my left eye. The radiation ultimately defeated the cancer, but left me blind in the left eye.
2. Is burnout or compassion fatigue ever an issue in your line of work, and if so, what do you do to combat it?
In my line of work, cancer will never stop, so we must keep fighting day in and day out. The world will keep turning, and as humans, we have to decide when to stop and when to go. I love Leia’s Kids with my whole heart. Simply, it is my life's mission. Even when I am exhausted, my heart and mind never stop going. Cancer doesn’t stop and neither will I. My heart breaks for these kids and families. But also, my heart gets excited because I know that we can bring a family a memory of joy and help bring relief to their battle. To answer your question, I would say that time is the hardest thing to work with. Having to be patient for ideas to be nurtured and grown or not having enough time in the day to help everyone. Seeing these kids' faces light up and knowing we can bring awareness to childhood cancer keeps me going. It’s not about me; it’s about helping a child that is suffering. That alone is what keeps me going.
3. Kind of tangential to the last question, is it ever challenging to be a source of cheer and optimism for children and their families when you see them go through the most difficult time of their lives?
Naturally, I am a very happy and joyful person, so being able to bring light and love into dark situations is something that makes me myself. The hardest conversations are with the teenagers that have given up hope and don’t want to keep fighting. Those are the conversations that are both deep and soul wrenching. I know that I cannot cure cancer, but I can support a family in their battle. Sometimes you have to step back and know what you can and cannot do and leave the rest up to God.
4. In what ways has Leia’s Kids grown in size and impact since its founding in 2017?
Wow, just thinking about where Leia’s Kids started out at and where it is at now is just amazing. It makes me so happy. I started this journey at the age of 17 while I was in high school. I didn’t know much about running a nonprofit and all that it entailed. It’s special because as I have grown up, Leia’s Kids has grown up. We started out with just me serving and creating alone in one state. Now, we serve nationwide but are headquartered in McKinney. We have a team of five board members and a team of advisors. We have three part-time employees and a list of volunteers. We have served almost 20 families and we have a successful podcast that is now streaming its third season. We have published an interactive journal for kids, and we are currently working on a children's book. We have recently released Princess Marygold. She is a princess character that I created to show kids that even royals get cancer. More than not, kids feel guilty for being sick or think they are bad, so this inspired me to create a princess to end that lie. Princess Marygold is the first ever childhood cancer survivor princess. Her mission is to bring smiles full of hope to children fighting the biggest battle of their life, childhood cancer. Cancer affects everyone, even princesses and princes. Princess Marygold is here to help make every child feel royal in their fight! Throughout this journey, I have learned that the best thing you can do is have faith. Have faith because as humans we have no power, but there is someone who does and He will make all of our wildest dreams come true.
5. What are some of your proudest achievements?
This question always makes me laugh when I get asked it. My proudest achievement isn’t beating cancer twice, being an author or being a podcast host. It’s not growing up with four siblings or winning a state title in track as a high schooler. It’s not running a nationwide nonprofit or starting Leia’s Kids as a high schooler. My greatest achievement is being able to eat an entire Hershey chocolate bar with peanut butter smeared across it then running three miles and not even getting sick.
6. Are you a native Texan?
My family are natives to Texas but I am not. My father is a naval commander and I was born in Bethesda, Maryland. Most of my life I grew up in Ohio where my father served. Then he was transferred back to Texas and I moved to McKinney two years ago and have never looked back! I am home.
7. What are your favorite restaurants?
Olive Garden and Hutchins BBQ.
8. What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Schitts Creek and SEAL Team.
9. Tell our readers about your family.
I grew up in a strong Catholic and family-oriented home. I am the third child out of five. I have one brother and three sisters. All my siblings start with ‘L’ - Logan, Lauren, Leia, Lucia and Liliana.
My brother is a captain in the Army, my sister Lauren is a nurse, my younger sister Lucia is earning a degree in law and my littlest sister is an upcoming senior in high school and president of FFA.
I love being a part of a big family. Kids that grow up in big families are some of the strongest people I know. You learn how to hide the best food after mom goes grocery shopping. You learn to be a leader but also a follower. You learn how to get out of chores or distract your parents with another child to flee the scene. You learn how to use your voice and how to fight back. But you also learn what it means to love unconditionally and with all your heart. My siblings mean everything to me. God gave me four built in best friends.
10. What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be a pillar of faith and hope for others. Faith in God and hope for the future. That even in the darkest times we can find the light. I want others to know that in your cross can find your life’s mission.
