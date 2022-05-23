Nic Willis is the founder of the Allen-based Fatherhood Leadership Initiative, whose expressed purpose is to “develop the confidence and courage to identify barriers of separation and confront those circumstances as if their child’s life depends on it, because it does.”
What inspired you to start the Fatherhood Leadership Initiative?
After being married for more than 10 years, I went through a divorce and suffered from severe depression. While married, my kids were my everything, but not being in the home with them took a toll as I struggled to find a rhythm in consistent scheduling, daily interaction, discipline and other integral functions of what it meant to me to be a father. I believe that the inspiration was divine. One day as I sat in my car crying uncontrollably, I complained in a prayer, "It's impossible to father from a distance.” As clear as day, it hit me: "Father for the Distance.” Not really knowing what it meant or better yet what it looked like, I became hopeful and knew my journey as a father was not an impossible uphill slope, but a challenge that could be confronted.
With Father’s Day being just around the corner, is there anything you’d like for our readers to consider as they celebrate the holiday?
Parental alienation is one of the most common forms of child abuse that could go unnoticed for an extended period of time. We must work diligently alongside both mothers and fathers, finding and providing resources to assist them in their pursuit to love and lead their children. The father/child relationship is an extremely important factor in the child's development and social maturation.
Tell our readers about the Fast and Furious Remote Control Rally and other events you’ve coordinated.
Once a month, we celebrate fatherhood. Whether it's a breakfast, lunch or dinner for dads or an event for fathers to connect with their children, we celebrate fatherhood. That's just what we have done and will continue to do. The Fast and Furious Remote Control Rally gave dads an opportunity to have a blast racing cars and connecting with other dads who were also celebrating their fatherhood. The RC rally was made possible because certain small businesses saw value in our cause and gave from the hearts to support the cause.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I am a Father of seven amazing children, ages ranging from 1-17. These kids are so special to me; any time I can have any type impact through interacting and guiding them, I feel so accomplished. My mission is to help other fathers experience the same. I am also the proud owner of Detailer's of DFW, a mobile detailing service that provides convenience and quality service to resident and businesses of DFW.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was Born and raised in Dallas; a product of South Dallas, to be exact.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Ellens, Romeos Pizza, Olive Garden and Tropical Smoothie Café
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I love to watch American Pickers and Pawn Stars. My kids and I have gotten in the remake of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air - that was a childhood favorite for me, and now they get to also enjoy the story of Will Smith. As far as movies, I'd rather read something by Myles Munroe, or anything that will make me think.
What does a typical day for you look like?
My days are typically action packed; from family to work, church and personal time etc. I am usually up at 6 a.m. and following a really strict schedule to get things done.
Tell our readers about your family.
Sherika is the amazing woman in my life that partners with me in everything that I do. My seven children are Laylah, Nickya, Deaundre, Nick II, Alaynah, Kingston and Legend. Each is filled with unique gifts and talents that will someday impact the world in significant ways. I'm blessed to have each of them.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to fulfill my purpose in life. Not really sure how to articulate my legacy, as long as it can be useful for the development of those around me.
