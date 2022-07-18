Aretha Jackson is the Principal at Allen ISD’s Kerr Elementary School. With assistance from the Charles Butt Foundation, she was recently selected to attend Harvard University’s Principal’s Center, where she and other principals around the United States learned leadership, school and workplace management skills from some of the most seasoned instructors from the Ivy League school.
With a quarter-century of teaching experience now behind her, Jackson reflects on her career and what lies ahead now that her time with the program has ended.
How did you get into your line of work?
Well, actually, I just completed my 25th year in public education.
From the very start of graduating from high school, I knew I wanted to be a teacher, so I attended Texas A&M University-Commerce for my Bachelor’s and also my Master’s in Education.
You started off teaching, but how did you get into the administrative side of education?
Well after being a teacher for 16 years, I really kind of thought about my career path and what I wanted to do as far as impacting change in public education, [so] I decided to go back to school after being in the classroom for 16 years to pursue my degree in administration, in particular being a principal.
Just wanted to develop more of a leader of a campus and kind of put my vision over the entire campus as opposed to just a classroom.
Congratulations on being selected to attend Harvard’s Principal’s Center! How did this opportunity come about, and what can you tell us about it?
[Charles Butt, the founder of H-E-B] has programs that he supports and fully funds for teachers, for principals…
This program was called “Raising School Leaders,” and he personally believes that a school leader is the single most important factor to create an effective school, and one of the way he does this is he supports principals. You go through this process where you apply for this process – you go through different interviews and writing papers, and if you’re selected, you participate in a yearlong online [program] with Harvard University.
At the end of that yearlong event, they actually pay you to fly to Boston for a week and be on the Harvard campus and be taught by Harvard professors. It’s all-expenses-paid by the foundation, so it’s a wonderful opportunity.
What are you hoping to get out of the experience?
Well, I’m actually already back.
I’ve already analyzed what’s going on in my campus, and I am looking forward to putting some of the things into practice that I’ve learned there at Harvard.
What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned in the past 25 years of your career?
I think one of the most important things that I have learned is that children are our greatest investment in our future and in our world. What we do and what we impart in the lives of kids right now as far as education is concerned is going to shape our world. No one becomes a lawyer or doctor or president without going through a teacher.
What are some of the proudest achievements in your career?
I’m thinking of a student that was really going through a rough patch in her life personally, and she was only 10. I remember talking to that student and really making a connection with that student and being able to connect her family with the resources that they needed during that time.
Years passed, and she was a senior, and she was graduating in the top 10% of her senior class. She was able to pick an educator that impacted her life the most, and she selected me. When I think of moments like that, and I share that with my staff because that happens to them a lot as well… You don’t know the impact you’re making, and that young lady is a teacher right now because of the impact I have made on her life.
That happens all over the world every single day. I tell the teachers, “You’re part of the sowing. You may not see the harvest immediately, but the harvest will come. Just sow the seed.”
Very well put. Do you still keep up with her?
Of course. We’re friends on Facebook. She messages me when she gets her first classroom. She teaches in Gainesville, Texas.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes! Born and raised. I was actually born in Longview, but my family lived in Gilmer. I went to Gilmer High School before going to college in Commerce, meeting my husband there and relocating to Gainesville. His job relocated us again, so now that’s why we’re living in McKinney.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
Oh my goodness, I love so many.
I would say right now, probably Mi Cocina and Gloria’s. Anything Mexican food.
What are some of your comfort movies and TV shows?
I don’t really watch that much television. I love a good comeback story.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband and I will celebrate 25 years of marriage on Nov. 30, and I have a 21-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I think I want my legacy to be that I made an impact on public education, and in particular, the lives of students across our amazing state.
