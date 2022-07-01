Susan Jackson is the President of the Friends of the Allen Public Library. She has been involved with the volunteer organization for over 20 years.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Tell us about the work you do with the library.
Well, I’m the President of the Friends of Allen Library. And the Friends has been around since 1983 – we’re getting ready to celebrate an anniversary!
We’ve lived in Allen for 26 years, and I’ve been involved for 23-24 [years]. I got involved pretty quickly after we moved here. I have a passion for the library, obviously.
I always compare [the Friends] to the PTA of the library, because everybody knows what the PTA does. We raise funds, and all the money we raise — 100% goes back to the library. We help pay for Tom [Keener]’s programs, we help add to the collection, we help monetarily support the cloud library, we pay for the summer reading programs and winter reading programs…
We get involved as much as we can.
How have you seen the library grow in tandem with the city?
First off, when we moved here, the library was over where the court building is. That building was the library. It was very small; we didn’t have an auditorium or rooms, so just getting this facility has been fabulous. We’ve been able to hold a lot more programs.
When I joined the Friends, we were a much smaller group than we are now. We have 200 and some-odd families that are members.
But yeah. I just keep seeing the library growing and growing and growing, and of course, we’re very excited for the expansion that is coming.
Before you joined the Friends, what did you do beforehand?
We moved here from the St. Louis area. I’m originally from Northern Indiana, close to Chicago.
When we lived in St. Louis, I worked full-time. I had to for us to be able to afford our house and to live. When we moved here, it was a nice move; he got a transfer with his company. Cost of living was better. I was pregnant with child number two, so I was a stay-at-home mom. I was involved with PTA at the time, just sort of volunteering around town.
After my second one was old enough to go to school, I went back and started teaching preschool and did that for many years, in addition to volunteering. [I] stopped that after a while and moved onto something else.
And right now, I’m – as my husband calls it – a “professional volunteer.”
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Many years ago, we used to have a big thing in the fall called our “Chocolate Frenzy.” Through that, I organized and we published a cookbook that was all chocolate recipes, which was very fun.
Just the fact we’re able to raise money for a lot of our programs, I’m really proud that our budget has gone up from when I first started. To me, that is a big accomplishment: just being able to fund the programs.
About a year ago, I started a program that we call “Art With Friends” that’s about every other month. We bring in professional artists of all different kinds. We brought in painting, we brought in somebody that taught us cookie decorating, we brought in a knit teacher (well, we brought in me – I’m a certified knit and crochet teacher…)
Tell us more about where you came from.
[I’m from] the South Bend area – a little town called Mishawaka.
I grew up there, met my husband in high school, we got married, and about a year-and-a-half after we got married, he got a job with McDonnell Douglas, which is now Boeing. We moved to St. Louis, and lived in the St. Louis area for just over seven years, and a great opportunity with the company came, so we transferred down here.
It’s definitely home.
Could you tell our readers a little bit about your family?
My husband Mike and I have been married 36 years, and we have three children. Rachel is 29 and lives in the Bellingham, Washington area. My son Max is 26 [and] lives down near Forney. Our youngest, Dylan, is 21. He lives at home with us and is going to college.
We have no family here in Texas – all of our family is spread out; mostly in Indiana. But we consider our friends our family. We have a nice network here.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Hmm, that’s a tough one.
I would like my legacy to be that the Friends continue[s] on and that people remember how hard I worked to get some programs in here. I’m very passionate about the library, I hope our library continues to grow, I really hope that after my time is up with the Friends, the people that follow me will continue on with what we started.
