Terry Denuszek
Courtesy of Terry Denuszek

Terry Denuszek, aka TD Walress, is an Allen-based science fiction author whose new book, “IT Came to Earth,” was published this year by Pittsburgh-based publishing house Dorrance Publishing Co.

A former educator and military veteran, Denuszek has devoted the past five years of his life to writing.

