Terry Denuszek, aka TD Walress, is an Allen-based science fiction author whose new book, “IT Came to Earth,” was published this year by Pittsburgh-based publishing house Dorrance Publishing Co.
A former educator and military veteran, Denuszek has devoted the past five years of his life to writing.
How did you get into writing, and what made you decide to specialize in science fiction?
I got into writing as a teacher. I taught, coached, administered and helped develop curriculum during my 38 years in education. The writing I did was part of my elementary and middle school classes during part of my career. My classes and I would develop stories and plays for the holidays that we shared with other classes. I guess science fiction and fantasy were the easiest to write with my classes and the most fun to encourage with them over the years.
Tell our readers about “IT Came to Earth.”
"IT Came to Earth" started as a dream. I woke up out of a vivid dream and wrote down whatever I could remember which was the beginning part of the book. The story encompasses truth, good moral values, friendship, loyalty, bravery and helping others in need when all is hopeless. The story is about five middle school kids who meet on vacation and befriend two aliens that crashed on Earth near Hawaii. The stories of the kids, the aliens and the ones who would exploit them intertwine and develop into how one's inept goodness conquers greed and selfishness. I wrote it as if it could truly happen and how children's hearts would prevail when one protects friends and family.
What was the process of getting published like? Did you have to go through an agent?
It took over three years to write and edit, and two more years to be published.
What other work have you done in your career as a writer?
This is my first novel with three more on the back burner. One is almost done and ready for editing.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I would say writing wise this is my proudest achievement. Other highpoints in my life: my wife, my military career in the Air Force Reserves being in Desert Storm and part of our unit after the towers went down in 2001, and my administrative career in education.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Unfortunately I am not a native Texan, but have been here in Texas over 30 years. I have lived in Austin, Grand Prairie, Dallas, and over the last 13 years, Allen.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Some of my wife and mine’s favorite local restaurants are Black Walnut, Eggsquisite Cafe and a couple Mexican restaurants, Anasophias and Chepas. We like to visit Watters Crossing and Bonefish on Stacy.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I enjoy watching great movies with my wife. Some of these are the “Jurassic Park” series, “Star Wars,” “The Tomorrow War,” “The Accountant” and the oldie “Forbidden Planet”. I especially enjoyed “Top Gun 2 (Maverick).” Some of our favorite TV shows include “The Voice,” “Idol,” “Holey Moley,” “Resident Alien” and “Outlander Series.”
Tell our readers about your family.
My family is spread out all over the country. Our closest is near Texarkana. Others are in Oklahoma, Wisconsin and California. My wife and I have lived in Allen for the last 13 years and have been married 22 years.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I am not much in thinking about having some kind of legacy. The most important things in my life are my walk with Jesus, my wife, family and hopes that my few novels will bring happiness and motivation to young writers to bring out the best in them.
