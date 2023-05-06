The polls have closed, and Collin County has released early voting numbers as May 6 election results are being tabulated.
Here's a look at how Allen election results look so far, per early voting results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Stay tuned for final election results as they are reported.
Allen City Council
Collin County unofficial early voting results as of 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, show that Tommy Baril is in the lead for Allen City Council Place 2 with 75.87% (3,254) of the votes over Nathan Polsky, with 24.13% (1,035) of the votes.
Baine Brooks stands unopposed for Allen’s mayor.
Allen ISD Board of trustees
Unofficial early voting results show that Bill Parker takes a narrow lead for Allen ISD Board of Trustees’ Place 7 with 37.56% (1,756) of the votes. Michelle Boren follows close behind with 37.01% (1,730) of the vote. Brandon Villarreal has garnered 21.52% (1,006) of the vote, and James Hollis garnered 3.91% (183) of the vote.
Polly Montgomery stands unopposed for Place 6.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
