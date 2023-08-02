Sharon Mayer.jpg

Sharon Mayer

Sharon Mayer, Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

This is a  designation only about 4% of chamber executives have achieved across the nation. 


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

