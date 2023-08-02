Sharon Mayer, Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
This is a designation only about 4% of chamber executives have achieved across the nation.
ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
The CCE program assesses and tests the applicant's knowledge of core chamber management areas —management, planning and development, membership, communications and revenue and operations. Chamber professionals who are designated CCEs earned this prestigious recognition through hard work, countless hours of dedication to their field and leadership of their chamber to achieve the chamber’s goals.
“These chamber leaders invested many hours over the past year to earn their CCE designation,” said Megan A. Lucas, CCE, CEcD, IOM, CEO, and chief economic development officer of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and CCE Commission chair. “We commend their pursuit of professional excellence and commitment to the chamber industry. Their achievement sets them apart as true industry leaders.”
Mayer is one of ten chamber professionals to earn the Certified Chamber Executive designation in 2023. These leaders represent chambers of commerce in seven states, including Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.
The first CCE designation was conferred more than 40 years ago. It is recognized as the highest and most elite professional designation in the chamber of commerce profession. It’s the only globally recognized certification program exclusive to the chamber of commerce industry.
Mayer was named president/CEO of Allen Chamber in August of 1997. Having begun her career in Chamber work as a part-time employee at the Arlington Chamber of Commerce in 1989, Sharon quickly moved up the ranks and was ultimately appointed vice president for Chamber Services, a position that oversaw the communications, membership development and retention, and special events functions of the 1200-member organization. In 1995, Sharon accepted the position as president of the DeSoto Chamber where she was instrumental in increasing the membership two-fold, securing funding which allowed the Chamber to establish a reserve fund and establishing many small business initiatives that are still ongoing.
She is a graduate of the Institute for Organization Management and completed two years of IAM (Institute for Advanced Management). Sharon is a graduate of Leadership Arlington and Leadership Grand Prairie and holds a paralegal certificate from UT Arlington.
Working with other Chambers and within related associations is very important to Mayer. She served as board chair of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2007. She is a past chair of the Board of Regents for the Center for Chamber Excellence, served on the Board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives, currently serves as Chair of the North Texas Chamber Executives, and as a board member of the North Texas Commission. In 2001, she was honored by her peers in the Chamber community with the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Outstanding Service Award.
Concentrating on local initiatives and working closely with area Chambers, she assists in the coordination and implementation of Collin County Days in Austin and DC-Fly ins, continues to provide support for local non-profits and works closely with the Collin County Business Alliance and Collin County Votes initiative.
Under her leadership, the Allen Chamber expanded to become the Allen Fairview Chamber, serving two diverse communities in 2011. In 2021, Mayer launched the DEI initiative for the Allen Fairview Chamber, along with re- energizing the Business Advocacy Committee, she has also developed a strong relationship with the economic development corporation and is working to engage C- suite leaders within the major corporations within the community. 2023 marked Sharon’s 34th year in the chamber business and 26th as the CEO of the Allen Fairview Chamber.
Learn more about ACCE’s CCE program by visiting www.ACCE.org/CCE.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.