Sharon Mayer.jpg

Sharon Mayer

When Sharon Mayer first arrived at what was then simply known as the Allen Chamber of Commerce, all that stood on the other side of highway US-75 was a Chevron station and a McDonald's.

“When I got here, all of this that you see, on McDermott in front of our office wasn't here,” Mayer said.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

