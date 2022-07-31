When Sharon Mayer first arrived at what was then simply known as the Allen Chamber of Commerce, all that stood on the other side of highway US-75 was a Chevron station and a McDonald's.
“When I got here, all of this that you see, on McDermott in front of our office wasn't here,” Mayer said.
In her 25 years at the helm of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce, Mayer has led the charge in supporting chamber members and providing services to both businesses and residents through referrals, networking events, promotions and more.
“My title here is the CEO, which means I have the job of doing everything nobody else wants to or has time to do,” she said.
Prior to joining the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce, Mayer began volunteering at the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce where she had her real estate business. After two years, she began working with the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, where she took part in the effort to keep the Texas Rangers in Arlington. After leaving her role as vice president at the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, she worked for two years as De Soto’s Chamber of Commerce president.
“A friend of mine was a president of the Arlington Chamber and asked if I could answer the phone for two weeks because her receptionist went on vacation,” Mayer said. “Six years later, I left as Vice President of Chamber Services and went to De Soto. It was a fluke. A total fluke. Once I got involved with it, I couldn't do anything else. It was my calling.”
Over the last 25 years, Mayer has seen Allen grow as retail, restaurants, corporate offices and entertainment areas have blossomed throughout Allen and Fairview. At the time when she first joined, Experion was Allen’s major employer. The development of Millennium Business Park in 1996 began spurring other major businesses relocate to Allen.
“Now they're everywhere on 121, 75, there are data centers and retail,” Mayer said.
Allen’s first shopping center that drew residents from other cities was the Allen Premium Outlets mall.
“It really put Allen on the map because people love outlet shopping,” Mayer said. “They would drive from all over the metroplex and even Oklahoma to go shopping. They've doubled in size from what they were originally.”
Watters Creek has also blossomed as a lifestyle center since Mayer joined the chamber, drawing a host of shoppers, families, school clubs and more.
“What people don't see or interact with as a visitor are those small businesses or the impact that the major corporations have had on the city's tax base,” Mayer said.
Working at the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce Mayer would never allow the answer to be “no” when helping anyone.
“When they say, ‘can you,’ the answer is, 'I'm not sure. If I can't, I can find someone who help you.' That's where we engage with the community and provide services like that,” she said.
In addition to helping businesses, Mayer also finds accomplishment in helping residents who call the commerce for various reasons.
“There's the little old lady who calls on the phone because she can’t something, and I may spend 15 minutes on the internet finding what she needs because she doesn’t have a computer,” Mayer said. “It may be nothing that has to do with anything local, but that gives me more sense of accomplishment than anything else – just knowing that I helped somebody.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.