City-funded projects, Downtown Allen’s planned revitalization, teacher retention and other topics were discussed by local candidates Monday morning as the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce hosted a Q&A forum with contenders running for Allen City Council, Allen ISD and Lovejoy ISD.
The event was moderated by Steve Matthews, senior vice president of external relations at Collin College, and started at 8:30 a.m. in the Hilton Garden Inn. Those in attendance were treated to a complimentary breakfast and invited to converse with the candidates after the Q&As.
Three out of four Allen City Council candidates – incumbent Chris Schulmeister of Place 4 and Place 6 contenders Srini Raghavan and Ben Trahan – were present. Schulmeister’s sole challenger, Nathan Polsky, was not in attendance.
Matthews asked the council candidates about, among other things, what amenities the city of Allen needs that it does not have. Raghavan said public safety needs to be a priority as the city expands in population, citing the construction of Allen Fire Station No. 6 and expansion of the Allen Police Department at essential areas of focus.
Schulmeister answered the question by citing a need for a developed downtown corridor and crediting the Downtown Steering Committee for its ongoing approach to the endeavor. Trahan did not directly answer the question, instead saying that the Allen Economic Development Corporation is continuing to adequately address resident input on needed amenities in the city.
After the roundtable discussion with Allen City Council candidates, the dais was given to candidates for the Allen ISD Board of Trustees. All the candidates for Place 2 (Samatra Abiog, Bill Parker and Christina Cabral) and Place 4 (incumbent and Allen ISD President Amy Gnadt and challenger Joe Boylan) were present. Place 5 incumbent Kelley Rowley and challenger Snober Lakhani were also present, while another Place 5 contender (Elle Holland) was the only Allen ISD candidate to not be in attendance.
Matthews asked Place 4 and 5 candidates what measures the district can take to ensure teacher retention amid a period of high turnover. Gnadt said the district has to offer pay and benefits to first-year teachers that are competitive and provide them with professional development and room to grow. Boylan concurred with Gnadt, adding that the district needs “to find a way to make the teachers that we have feel appreciated so that they will actually want to stay.”
Rowley said that because the state places constraints on how much teachers get paid, the district must beseech the Texas Legislature to take more action. Lakhani agreed with Rowley and added that the district should get feedback from teachers and act within their power to ensure their concerns are addressed.
A full video of the forum will soon be uploaded to the Allen-Fairview Chamber’s Facebook page.
