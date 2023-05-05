Corporate Challenge 2023 Winners.jpg

Three teams were recognized recently after competing in several team building games hosted by the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce.

The top three companies out of the five contestants were CapturePoint, BizCom and Allen EDC.

Dodgeball.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

