Three teams were recognized recently after competing in several team building games hosted by the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce.
The top three companies out of the five contestants were CapturePoint, BizCom and Allen EDC.
The challenge took place on April 14 at Athlete Training and Health. The five teams battled for the chamber’s new traveling trophy through a series of obstacle courses, dodge ball, relays, tug-of-war and more.
The corporate challenge is an adult field day, where chamber members and non-members compete against each other. While the program launched in 2021, the first real event took place in 2022 when four teams gathered for the challenge, Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce Special Events Director Terri Martinez said.
“It's such a new event, we're looking for the best ways to market it,” Martinez said. “We've reached out one-on-one to companies to get them involved. The more they see how fun it is, the more they see that it was a good time had by all, and there was some fun team building competition to it, the more companies will start signing up.”
The event serves as a way to build stronger community ties between businesses as companies compete with each other in a fun setting, Martinez said. Additionally, the challenge serves as a team building exercise for corporations in Allen.
“We had a little more people than last year,” Martinez said. "We're going to continue growing it and would love to have more competition out there. It makes for a fun day when there are a lot of people.”
This year, CapturePoint took home the trophy.
“We need some chamber member companies to take the trophy back,” Martinez said. “It's all good fun. We love for non-members to participate too.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
