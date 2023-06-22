Destination.jpg

To promote more business at the Allen Premium Outlets, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is offering free memberships to businesses affected by the tragedy that occurred May 6.

The free membership will allow businesses to post job listings, promotions and news through the chamber, while also having access to the Allen Fairview Chamber Members Facebook group and the Allen Fairview Jobs Facebook group.

In addition, Mayer said she will revive the chamber’s cash mob events through Aug. 30 to encourage shopping at Allen Premium Outlets.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

