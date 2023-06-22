To promote more business at the Allen Premium Outlets, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is offering free memberships to businesses affected by the tragedy that occurred May 6.
The free membership will allow businesses to post job listings, promotions and news through the chamber, while also having access to the Allen Fairview Chamber Members Facebook group and the Allen Fairview Jobs Facebook group.
“Following the May 6 tragedy, it was on my radar to find a way to help,” Chamber President Sharon Mayer said. “There wasn't a lot we could do beyond promoting the opportunities to donate to the victims funds.”
As the outlet opened up, Mayer said her first thought was to offer vendors and retailers six months of free membership.
“It just made sense to offer them something to help,” she said.
The chamber gave the outlets information on its complimentary basic membership as well as the mall’s area director, Karen Walter.
“She thought it was a great idea,” Mayer said.
According to Mayer, the membership is a no obligation complimentary membership.
“At the end of the year, when it expires, they are under no obligation to join the chamber,” she said. “This is just our way of helping them.”
In addition, Mayer said she will revive the chamber’s cash mob events through Aug. 30 to encourage shopping at Allen Premium Outlets.
“Cash Mob was an event where we got a group of chamber members together, and we would show up to a business to spend a minimum of $20,” Mayer said. “There were businesses at that time where $20 from 20 people, especially for a small business, was really great for their bottom line that day.”
This time, the chamber will do its cash mob with a twist: members will meet at a food establishment to buy lunch, then go out to the outlet mall’s several businesses to spend money and tell them about the complimentary membership. The first cash mob will begin at 11:30 a.m. June 30 at Fat Burger.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
