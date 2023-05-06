As of 11:02 p.m. Saturday, May 6, all voting precincts in Collin County have reported voting results for 2023 elections.
Here's a look at how final unofficial Allen election results look so far.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
Allen City Council
Collin County unofficial voting results show that Tommy Baril is in the lead for Allen City Council Place 2 with 74.14% (4,522) of the votes over Nathan Polsky, with 25.86% (1,577) of the votes.
Baine Brooks was unopposed for Allen’s mayor.
Allen ISD Board of trustees
Unofficial early voting results show that Bill Parker took a narrow victory for the Allen ISD Board of Trustees’ Place 7 seat with 38.09% (2,566) of the votes. Michelle Boren followed close behind with 37.23% (2,508) of the vote. Brandon Villarreal has garnered 20.99% (1,414) of the vote, and James Hollis garnered 3.68% (248) of the vote.
Polly Montgomery ran unopposed for Place 6.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
