After months of an intensely coordinated vaccine rollout at Eagle Stadium, Allen Fire Department administered its final dose of its allotted COVID-19 vaccines Thursday afternoon.
This milestone marked the end of a concentrated effort that yielded an administration over 90,000 vaccine doses between more than 50,000 people.
“For us, it wasn’t about the numbers – though we’re proud of those too,” said Allen Fire Department in a social media post. “It was about the moments made safer with every shot given. Visiting grandparents. Boarding an airplane. Restaurant meet-ups. Backyard BBQs. Worship services. Weddings. Graduations. Prom.
“This was a once-in-a-lifetime operation, but it was fueled by the community spirit we see every single day. In Allen, we show up for each other. We care about each other. And that's something 2020 (or any year like it) can never take away from us.”
Allen Fire personnel announced on March 26 that vaccine hub operations for Eagle Stadium would end by May 7, citing an enhanced availability of COVID-19 vaccines via other providers and the fact that approximately 30% of Allen’s population was already vaccinated by March 23.
